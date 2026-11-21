Sara Duterte's tree-planting campaign has nothing to do with Cale88 — OVP

In this photo uploaded on Facebook on Aug. 30, 2026 shows Vice President Sara Duterte leads a tree-planting activity at Bigaan National High School in Barangay Bigaan, Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Saturday, November 21, denied any link between its tree-planting campaign and Cale88 Foods Corp.'s compliance with a government requirement for businesses seeking incentives.

The statement came a day after prosecutors questioned Vice President Sara Duterte's participation in tree-planting activities during the 45th day of her impeachment trial, raising the issue in connection with the Board of Investments' (BOI) requirements for Cale88.

During Friday's hearing, private prosecutor Erwin Matib showed photos of Duterte planting trees and asked Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, who also heads the BOI, if he knew that the vice president was fond of planting trees.

Matib also pointed out that Cale88 had not carried out similar activities despite requirements for certain businesses to plant trees in exchange for government incentives.

Cale88 is a banana chips exporter declared as a business interest of Duterte's husband, Manases Carpio.

Defense counsel Justin Nicol Gular objected to the question, calling the prosecution's attempt to link the OVP's tree-planting activities to Cale88 misleading, malicious and callous.

In a statement, the OVP denied any connection between its “Pagbabago: A Million Trees Campaign” and Cale88's compliance with the BOI requirement.

“Any attempt to link the Vice President’s participation in the OVP’s environmental initiatives to Cale88 Foods Corporation’s BOI compliance is misleading, malicious, and has no factual basis,” the office said.

The OVP said it launched the campaign on May 27, 2023, as an independent environmental initiative supporting the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' efforts to reduce carbon emissions and address climate change.

The campaign has planted 1,386,682 trees nationwide with the help of government agencies and private-sector groups, the office said.

The OVP said it would continue delivering public services despite the allegations.

“Amid these allegations and political insinuations, the OVP remains steadfast in fulfilling its mandate of delivering efficient, accessible, and responsive public service for the good of all Filipinos,” it said.

The issue came as senator-judges scrutinized Cale88's business records during the impeachment trial. On Friday, Rodolfo could not explain why the company recorded P776.64 million in bank inflows from 2022 to 2025 despite declaring only P208.49 million in sales.

The Senate impeachment court was discussing Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which includes allegations involving Duterte's unexplained wealth and her family's business interests.