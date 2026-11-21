PPP plans for 9 airports, railway projects bared

The airports eyed for PPP are in Davao, Siargao, Bicol, Iloilo, Bacolod, Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, General Santos and Tacloban.

MANILA, Philippines — Nine regional airports across the country are being readied for development under public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement by next year, Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon announced on Friday.

The airports eyed for PPP are in Davao, Siargao, Bicol, Iloilo, Bacolod, Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, General Santos and Tacloban.

Speaking at the Stratbase Institute’s Pilipinas Conference 2026, Dizon said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) would begin with a bundled PPP covering the airports in Davao, Siargao and Bicol, which is expected to be awarded in the first quarter of 2027. The proposal, submitted by the group operating the Clark International Airport, is an unsolicited offer covering the development and operation of the three airports.

Dizon, who assumed his post after a Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, said these projects were part of the administration’s broader push to finish infrastructure projects that had been stalled for years.

“(When he started), the President said that PPPs are the most important legacy that the President, this administration, is going to leave behind. And today, for airports, we have already privatized the most PPPs that any other administration has... nine airports will be PPPed by the time the President exits in June of 2028,” he said.

“That will really change the way our airports are run,” he added.

The DOTr, he added, will also pursue solicited PPPs for the Iloilo airport in the first half of 2027, followed by Bacolod, Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, General Santos and Tacloban airports.

Dizon said the administration had already pursued the PPP model for three airports, including the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), as well as the Bohol and Bicol airports.

Aside from airports, the DOTr is also preparing PPP arrangement for three major Metro Manila railway systems.

These include the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) and the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3). The department is also planning a PPP for the automated fare collection system covering the country’s major railway networks, including the Metro Manila Subway and the North-South Commuter Railway.

The solicited PPP for LRT-2, with assistance from the International Finance Corp. of the World Bank, and the MRT-3 project, with support from the Asian Development Bank, are targeted for completion next year.

Dizon also announced the opening before Christmas of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), which is 97 percent complete.

The first phase of the Toll Road 4 (TR4), connecting Laguna to Lucena, is expected to open early next year.

Stratbase Institute president Dindo Manhit said the investments are important, especially after the Philippines concluded its 2026 chairship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The true measure of our ASEAN leadership will not simply be the meetings convened, declarations adopted or initiatives launched. It will be the partnerships we sustain, the opportunities we create and the regional priorities we continue to champion long after our chairship has ended,” Manhit said in his speech.

He stressed that economic initiatives must respond to the everyday concerns of Filipino households, including affordable necessities, employment and reliable public services.

“Filipinos want an economy that works for them. They want affordable necessities, decent jobs, reliable public services and opportunities to improve their lives,” he said.

Manhit said strategic partnerships, including initiatives such as the Luzon Economic Corridor involving the Philippines, the United States and Japan, must translate into investments, stronger industries and better-paying jobs.

“Our strategic partnerships must deliver results that Filipinos can feel – not just opportunities that look good on paper,” he said.