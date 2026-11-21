Witness can't explain Cale88's P776-million bank inflows vs P208-million sales

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo testifies during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte at the Senate on Nov. 20, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — A trade official could not explain why Cale88 Foods Corp., a company co-owned by Vice President Sara Duterte’s husband, Manases Carpio, received P776.64 million in bank inflows despite declaring only P208.49 million in sales from 2022 to 2025.

Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, who also heads the Board of Investments (BOI), said he could not identify any reason for the discrepancy based on the company's operations and documents submitted to the agency.

Rodolfo testified as a defense witness during the 45th day of Duterte's impeachment trial on Friday, November 20, when senator-judges questioned the company's financial records and reported business activities.

Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian raised the difference between Cale88's declared sales and the amount of money that flowed into its bank accounts, citing Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) records.

Gatchalian asked whether the company had understated its sales or failed to declare its full earnings, noting that even the supposed P20 million in advances from shareholders would not account for the reported inflows.

"Dun sa operations po nung kumpanya at saka po dun sa mga sinabmit nila sa aming dokumento, wala akong makitang rason para tumaas po sila ng more than dito po sa declared sales revenue po nila na sinambit sa amin," Rodolfo said.

(Based on the company’s operations and the documents it submitted to us, I see no reason for its bank inflows to exceed its declared sales revenue.)

The AMLC records showed that Cale88's bank accounts had P776.64 million in inflows and P154.61 million in outflows. The total value of covered and suspicious transactions involving the company reached around P1.2 billion.

Rodolfo said Cale88 reported combined sales of about P41 million for 2023 and 2025 based on bank certificates submitted to the BOI. Its highest reported export sales were recorded in 2024 at P150 million.

Senator-judge Bam Aquino also questioned the company's financial performance, citing Bureau of Internal Revenue records showing losses of P42,255 in 2022, P1.88 million in 2023, P61.5 million in 2024 and P48,000 in 2025.

Rodolfo, however, said the company recorded an income of P375,000 in 2025, the same year its ownership changed.

Aquino said he could not understand how the company could have received hundreds of millions of pesos while declaring only P208 million in earnings.

He noted that around P700 million had flowed into Cale88, including P315 million from China.

Rodolfo maintained that the company's only declared source of income was its business operations.

"Masasabi ko lang po, honorable judge, is dun po sa pagkakaalam namin ng operation nila at saka mga declaration nila sa amin, wala silang ibang source of income kundi itong operation lang po na ito," he said.

(All I can say, honorable judge, is that based on our understanding of the company’s operations and the declarations it submitted to us, it has no other source of income apart from this business.)

He added that he could only speculate on the source of the other funds.

Conflicting employee figures

Rodolfo also testified that Cale88 was registered as a micro, small and medium enterprise and stopped operations in 2025 following a change in ownership.

The company's submissions to the BOI showed that it had 201 employees in 2024 and 50 in 2025.

However, its General Information Sheet submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission showed zero employees in 2024 and only two in 2025.

The difference in the figures drew questions from senator-judges, particularly over the company's reported production of banana chips.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros questioned how Cale88 could have produced 422,000 kilograms of banana chips in 2025 with only two employees and three corporate officers.

"It sounds bananas," Hontiveros said.

Gatchalian also questioned why the company did not apply for incentives despite registering with the BOI, which oversees fiscal incentives for businesses.

FDA confirms Cale88 product registration

Food and Drug Administration Director Pilar Marilyn Pagayunan testified that Cale88 had been granted a certificate of product registration for its banana chips from Aug. 17, 2022 until Aug. 16, 2027.

Pagayunan, however, said she could not testify on the company's capacity to produce more than 400,000 kilograms of banana chips.

Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero asked the defense team whether it had purchased a sample of the company's banana chips.

Defense counsel Justin Gular said the team did not have samples, but would present a witness who could testify on Cale88's production.

The Senate impeachment court was discussing Article II of the Articles of Impeachment, which includes allegations against Duterte involving unexplained wealth and her family's business interests.

The impeachment trial will resume on December 1 to make way for plenary debates on the proposed 2027 national budget.