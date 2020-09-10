#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Some 13% of Filipinos do not own a face mask, survey suggests
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo, pedestrians in Metro Manila are shown wearing face masks, a day after the Department of Health confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Some 13% of Filipinos do not own a face mask, survey suggests
(Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Almost a fifth of Filipinos may not have access to face masks amid the coronavirus-induced quarantines, new data from an international finance comparison platform suggests. 

According to new research from website Finder.com, 87% of Filipinos surveyed in a global study that included a poll of 2,009 Filipino adults own a specified face mask.

This potentially leaves 13% of Filipinos, good for around 14.2 million Filipinos, who do not own face masks, which are required by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease over the general community quarantine period. 

The 87%-mask rate is consistent with an earlier survey by the Social Weather Stations in May that found that 77% of working-age Filipinos (15 years old and above) always use a face mask when going out of their houses, 68% always wash their hands several times a day, and 64% always keep “social distance” or a safe distance of one meter from other people when outside their homes.

The Philippines in the global study also ranked third out of the fifteen included countries in face mask adoption, those aged 45-54 years old are leading the pack for face mask adoption (92%), followed by those aged 65+ (80%). Meanwhile, the youngest adult group - those aged 18-24 - are least likely to own a mask (76%).

"Face shields are the most popular mask type in the Philippines, with 43% of the adult population possessing one, followed by blue surgical masks (35%), cloth masks (31%) and medical-grade masks (20%)," the platform's report said. 

"The Philippines has the highest ownership rate of face shields of all countries included in the study, with the UK coming in second with just 13% of the population owning a face shield - a full 30 percentage points lower than the Philippines," it also said. 

According to the World Health Organization, face masks should be used "as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives."

Quarantine enforcement authorities, though, continue to push for stricter enforcement to counteract what they say is a prevailing defiance towards health protocols among stubborn or "pasaway" Filipinos, a sentiment that data and surveys continue to belie. 

This, while pro-administration lawyer Larry Gadon earlier in August made headlines after he challenged the Department of Health and publicly claimed that face masks don't work, a potentially dangerous pronouncement owing to his considerable following on social media. — Franco Luna 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH FACE MASKS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WHO WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
748 private schools suspend operations
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Hundreds of private elementary and high schools across the country will suspend operations this school year due to low enrollment...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to Bong: Don’t be a ‘yes man’
By Edith Regalado | September 10, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte has told his long-time close aide and now Sen. Bong Go to sometimes criticize him and not just be a “yes man” all the time.
Headlines
fbfb
Officials defend pardon for Pemberton
By Christina Mendez | 15 hours ago
Administration officials were on the defensive yesterday amid criticism over President Duterte’s granting of absolute...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
3 days ago
Headlines
330K COVID-19 cases seen by month’s end
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
A research team from the University of the Philippines said the number of COVID-19 cases in the country may rise to 330,000...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
52 minutes ago
SC ends 5-month wait, directs elderly and sickly detainees' plea to lower courts
By Kristine Joy Patag | 52 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has referred the petition of elderly and sick detainees for humanitarian release to trial courts for resolution,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Some 13% of Filipinos do not own a face mask, survey suggests
1 hour ago
"The global study included a poll of 2,009 Filipino adults, revealing 87% - the equivalent of 59,928,461 adults - own a specified...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Environmental Ombudsman urged to probe Manila Bay dolomite dumping
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment called on the Environmental Ombudsman Team to immediately launch a probe...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Group predicts only 50% enrollment in private schools for School Year 2020-2021
3 hours ago
Latest data from the Department of Education shows that only about 2 million students have enrolled in private schools so...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Urban poor families fear eviction amid Manila Bay cosmetic rehab
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Urban poor families along the banks of Manila Bay fear possible eviction over the hotly-contested "white sand" beach project,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with