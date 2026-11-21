DepEd distribution of MacBook units to run until March — Angara

Teachers of the DepEd division of Antipolo City receive their new MacBook units at a distribution ceremony at Ynares Center, Antipolo City, Rizal, Nov. 20, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — The delivery of 231,725 new laptops to public school teachers, most of them Apple MacBooks, will run until March, with about a third expected to reach schools by the end of the year, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said on Friday, November 20.

Angara also said the Department of Education (DepEd) would ask Congress for more funds in the 2027 budget to ensure all teachers would eventually have one device each.

The current rollout of new laptops covers fewer than three in 10 of the country's more than 840,000 public school teachers.

"Some of it will go into March because there are delivery schedules," Angara told reporters during a DepEd laptop distribution in Antipolo City, speaking in a mix of English and Filipino.

About 1,441 MacBook units were distributed to select teachers and staff of over 60 schools in the DepEd schools division office of Antipolo City on Friday, the latest batch of new laptops handed over to educators since DepEd first announced the procurement of thousands of new MacBook units.

DepEd began the distribution of new laptops on November 9 with a ceremonial distribution in Dagupan City, Pangasinan. The department has said deliveries would run from November to March across Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Of the 231,725 laptops, 169,008 are MacBook Neo units and 62,717 are Windows-based machines. Another 3,646 MacBook Neo units are going to administrative staff.

DepEd said each MacBook unit cost P43,000 each with a five-year warranty.

Teachers who have never received a DepEd laptop are higher up on the priority list of those getting the new MacBook units. Next are teachers in schools that run education technology programs. After them come teachers who have had laptops before or whose units have broken down.

Asked how the new devices would be used in schools with poor internet access, Angara called these "little technical issues" that schools could pay for from their maintenance and operating budgets, which he said had been increased.

'One teacher, one laptop'

"Our plan is to ask Congress for funds so we are given the budget to reach our dream of one teacher, one laptop. That's the reality," Angara said.

He said the current batch was larger than what DepEd usually hands out. "These 231,000 [laptops] are no joke," he said. "I don't want to say once in a lifetime, but DepEd does not usually give out this many."

"We have to credit Congress for allowing that money, but once we're done crediting them, we will ask again, because that's what we need," he said. "It's a function of the budget."

Angara has said every teacher will have a computer before Marcos' term ends in 2028.

At a Senate finance committee hearing in October, DepEd asked for P147.93 billion on top of its proposed 2027 budget, including P13 billion for 267,155 more laptops for teachers and staff. The version of the budget approved by the House of Representatives gives DepEd and its attached agencies P969.79 billion.

The DepEd secretary said senators had already been furnished with the department's "wish list" and that he was hopeful as the Senate also raised the department's budget last year.

Angara previously served as Senate finance panel chairperson prior to being appointed as DepEd secretary mid-2024.

He said DepEd was also appealing to House members, since the budget would go back to them at the bicameral conference committee. "We know the process isn't over and there is still a lot to go through. There will be more debate," he said.

In lobbying for a higher budget, Angara cited the 2025 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) results, in which Filipino students posted the country's highest scores since it joined the test in 2018, though still below the OECD average. "We hope this continues and doesn't stall," he said.

The Senate is scheduled to begin plenary debates on the proposed 2027 national budget on Monday.