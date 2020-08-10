DILG advises poor families to wear face masks at home

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday urged families to wear face masks even when inside their residences.
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said this was particularly crucial for families who encounter difficulties with practicing social distancing in their homes.
This comes after Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the government’s pandemic response, last Thursday flagged densely populated areas which impede social distancing as particularly susceptible to COVID-19 transmission.
"Let's consider that transmission now is per family....rich or poor, its the whole family...what's most important is if they can't [practice social distancing], they should wear a mask. Face shields are also advisable," Año told GMA News in Filipino.
He added that this was crucial for households with elderly members who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus disease.
Galvez last week also emphasized that common areas in workplaces such as canteens and smoking areas are critical areas for the transmission of the disease.
"They should really wear a mask, those who are poor, and if possible, everyone should stay at home. If one leaves, they should be given distance, especially if they went to the market or to work, they should be wearing masks and keeping their distance," Año added in Filipino.
The interior secretary further encouraged that face shields be worn not just in transport vehicles but in other public areas as well.
To address a surge in coronavirus infections, Metro Manila along with other nearby provinces was recently reverted to a modified enhanced community quarantine.
It has been 146 days since the Philippines was placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine in the world.
Latest data from the Department of Health places the national COVID-19 caseload at 129, 913 and fatalities at 2,270. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Metro Manila and other “highrisk” areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine last May 16, which is more relaxed than ECQ, but has more restrictions compared with the general community quarantine (GCQ). Bookmark this page for updates. Photo by The STAR/Michael Varcas
The Department of Health on Thursday reports 3,561 additional COVID-19 cases in the country based on tests from 89 out of 98 operational labs. This pushes the national tally of coronavirus cases in the Philippines to 119,460.
The health department also announcs 569 new recoveries, raising the total number of recoveries to 66,867. The national death toll is now at 2,150 with 28 additional fatalities.
The country's total active cases (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) is now at 50,473.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announces that they will implement the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew during the modified enhanced community quarantine from August 4 to 18, 2020.
The Philippine College of Physicians clarifiy that their appeal to the government for a stricter lockdown was to give reprieve to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte, doctor Mario Panaligan, president of the PCP, says their virtual conference over the weekend was not meant to humiliate the Duterte administration nor the inter-agency task force on COVID-19.
"If you closely review the virtual conference on August 1, there was never a call for a revolt nor was there any threat of leaving patients on their own since our oath instructs us to first do no harm to anyone who needs our help," Panaligan says.
"By training our reserved nature, the likes of are are not used to giving out demands or ultimatums but if our requests and observations were taken as an assertive display of indignation, we apologize for the way the message was taken in a negative light," he adds.
Sen. Nancy Binay expresses support for the call of the country's healthcare workers as they are "already overwhelmed and exhausted."
With this, Binay says she hopes the government would use the two-week lockdown in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to launch a "massive granular information drive" on the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Government can optimize the 'timeout' to reassess, recalibrate its strategies, set plans, and treat the interim as an opportunity to correct mistakes and miscues," Binay says in a statement.
The Manila International Airport Authority will adopt a 50% workforce deployment in back office work as Metro Manila and nearby provinces revert to modified enhanced community quarantine on Tuesday.
However, employees assigned in flight operations, terminal monitoring, facilities managament and maintenance, security, safety and emergency services are not included in this directive.
"To ensure continuous work, MIAA provides shuttle buses for use of airport workers plying routes covering Manila, Quezon City and Cavite. They are also provided free meals and hazard pay equivalent to P500 per day, the latter in compliance with DBM Circular 2020-1 dated March 24, 2020," the Department of Transportation said in an advisory.
