DILG advises poor families to wear face masks at home

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday urged families to wear face masks even when inside their residences.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said this was particularly crucial for families who encounter difficulties with practicing social distancing in their homes.

This comes after Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the government’s pandemic response, last Thursday flagged densely populated areas which impede social distancing as particularly susceptible to COVID-19 transmission.

"Let's consider that transmission now is per family....rich or poor, its the whole family...what's most important is if they can't [practice social distancing], they should wear a mask. Face shields are also advisable," Año told GMA News in Filipino.

He added that this was crucial for households with elderly members who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus disease.

Galvez last week also emphasized that common areas in workplaces such as canteens and smoking areas are critical areas for the transmission of the disease.

"They should really wear a mask, those who are poor, and if possible, everyone should stay at home. If one leaves, they should be given distance, especially if they went to the market or to work, they should be wearing masks and keeping their distance," Año added in Filipino.

The interior secretary further encouraged that face shields be worn not just in transport vehicles but in other public areas as well.

To address a surge in coronavirus infections, Metro Manila along with other nearby provinces was recently reverted to a modified enhanced community quarantine.

It has been 146 days since the Philippines was placed under lockdown, marking the longest community quarantine in the world.

Latest data from the Department of Health places the national COVID-19 caseload at 129, 913 and fatalities at 2,270. — Bella Perez-Rubio