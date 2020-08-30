#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Gov't urged: Check safety claims, product registration of face masks
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo, pedestrians in Metro Manila are shown wearing face masks, a day after the Department of Health confirmed the first case of novel coronavirus in the Philippines.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Gov't urged: Check safety claims, product registration of face masks
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 30, 2020 - 10:35am

MANILA, Philippines — As the government continues to enforce the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors, it should also regulate single-use and non-medical disposable masks flooding the market amid the coronavirus pandemic, a chemical safety watchdog said Sunday. 

In a letter addressed to the Food and Drug Administration, the EcoWaste Coalition reported that many of the products enjoying high sales advertise unverified health and safety claims including being "anti-droplets," "anti-virus," "anti-bacterial," "high bacterial protection, and "high filtration capacity" from 95 to 99%.

According to the group, at least 33 brands of single-use protective face masks have been making questionable claims, four of which even explicitly label themselves as medical or surgical masks despite not being included in the FDA List of Notified Face Masks. Three were labeled in mostly foreign characters.

According to Republic Act No. 3720, or the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act as amended by Republic Act No. 9711, or the FDA Act: 

"(jj) 'Misbranding' means, in addition to definitions in existing laws, misinformation or misleading information on the label or other information materials authorized by the FDA. It shall not refer to copyright, trademark, or other intellectual property-like instruments.

"As most of the protective face masks that we have so far reported to the FDA are making high bacterial filtration efficiency and other health-related claims, we request the FDA to exercise regulatory flexibility and consider these products as de facto medical face masks for source control that should be regulated for consumer protection," Thony Dizon, chemical safety campaigner at the EcoWaste Coalition said in a statement. 

In a string of test buys conducted by the group in late August, the products were purchased at medical supplies stores in Sta. Cruz, Manila, and even retail stores inside popular shopping malls in Binondo, Manila for P50 to P250 per box. 

The Product Research and Standards Development Division of the FDA’s Center for Device Regulation, Radiation Health, and Research earlier informed the EcoWaste Coalition that non-medical face masks are not regulated by the agency.

The coalition said in its statement that according to the FDA, "face masks intended for medical use are regulated by the FDA and can only be imported, manufactured and distributed by an FDA licensed establishment." 

The FDA also said that "notified face masks are required to follow the labeling requirements which include reflecting the name and address of the manufacturer/ importer/distributor and FDA Registration Number in the form of CMDN."

Aside from lacking CMDN, four brands were also found to carry the US FDA logo without authorization.

"To the public, such use would send a message that FDA favors or endorses a private sector organization or the organization’s activities, products, services, and/or personnel (either overtly or tacitly), which FDA does not and cannot do," the US FDA said.

ECOWASTE COALITION FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malaysia fires off note verbale over Philippines' claim on Sabah
1 day ago
Malaysia fired off a note verbale against the controversial territorial claims of the Philippines over the state of Saba...
Headlines
fbfb
Bong Go: Duterte eyeing silent worker as new PhilHealth chief
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | August 30, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte may choose a “silent worker” to replace resigned Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president and CEO Ricardo Morales amid allegations of corruption in the agency, Sen. Bong Go announced...
Headlines
fbfb
Lorenzana on South Sea claim: Only in their imagination
By Alexis Romero | 5 days ago
China’s “nine-dash line” used to claim most of the South China Sea is a fabrication, Defense Secretary Delfin...
Headlines
fbfb
Malaysia: Philippines claim over Sabah has no basis
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Malaysian government has maintained that the Philippine claim over Sabah has no basis in international law.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte bemoans Japan PM Abe's resignation over health problems
By Ratziel San Juan | 17 hours ago
"It is with much regret that I learned of Prime Minister Abe Shinzo's resignation."
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
'Julian' intensifies into a typhoon, storm signals unlikely
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
Tropical cyclone 'Julian' (international name: Maysak) has intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon, state...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
‘New lockdowns to irreversibly injure economy’
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III yesterday ruled out placing the National Capital Region again under stricter lockdown...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Zamboanga on alert for 3 Sayyaf bombers
By Roel Pareño | 11 hours ago
Two Indonesian members of the terror group Abu Sayyaf – including a woman – and a Filipino militant may have slipped...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Government urged to elevate arbitration ruling to UN General Assembly
By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
Former top officials have called on the Philippine government to elevate the arbitration ruling on the South China Sea dispute...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Duterte: 2021 budget crucial to recovery
By Christina Mendez | 11 hours ago
President Duterte vowed to get the country back on its feet as he appealed to Congress to approve next year’s proposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with