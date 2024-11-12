^

Korean Wave

Gong Yoo, Seo Hyun Jin star in Netflix K-drama 'The Trunk'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 5:23pm
Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin in "The Trunk"
Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin in "The Trunk"
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Gong Yoo and Seo Hyun-jin lead the cast of Netflix's upcoming Korean series "The Trunk" directed by veteran television director Kim Kyu-tae, his first for the streaming platform.

Based on the novel of the same name by Kim Ryeo-ryeong and adapted to the screen by Park Eun-young, the show revolves around two people involved in a one-year marriage contract and the titular mysterious trunk.

Hyun-jin's Noh In-ji is an employee of a marriage service company that secretly provides customized spouse services, a solid social norm in the show's universe because of the prevalence of divorce and people choosing not to be married.

In-jin becomes a contracted wife to Gong Yoo's Han Jeong-won, a music producer and a high-born heir who is consumed by anxiety and loneliness from his past.

Jeong-won is surprised by In-jin after thinking an obedient woman of his taste would be contracted to him, though In-jin soon learns the person who requested her marriage service was the Jeong-won's ex-wife Lee Seo-yeon played by Jung Yun-ha.

"Who knows? We might be destined to be together," Jeong-won says in Korean in the show's trailer.

Gong Yoo, born Gong Ji-cheol, is best known for starring in "Squid Game" and "Train to Busan" but has also appeared in "Coffee Prince," "The Silent Sea," and "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God."

Hyun-jin debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group M.I.L.K. in 2001 until its disbandment two years later, becoming a soloist for a while then an actor since 2006 with acting credits in "Why Her," "You Are My Spring," "Dr. Romantic," and "The Beauty Inside."

Kyu-tae previously directed episodes of "Hotel del Luna," "Our Blues," "The Crowned Clown," "Live," "The Most Beautiful Good-bye," "Dear My Friends," among many others.

"The Trunk" begins streaming on Netflix this November 29. — Video from Netflix Philippines' YouTube channel

RELATED: Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi star in 'Love Your Enemy'

GONG YOO

K-DRAMA

K-DRAMAS

KDRAMA

NETFLIX
