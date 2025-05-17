^

Ahn Hyo Seop officially gets Madame Tussauds wax figure

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 17, 2025 | 11:20am
MANILA, Philippines — Canadian-Korean actor-singer Ahn Hyo-seop now has his own wax figure by Madame Tussauds, just as the artist marks his 10th anniversary in the Korean entertainment business.

Hyo-seop's figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, which also houses Korean stars Kim Soo-hyun, Suzy Bae, Lee Jong-suk, Choi Siwon, Yim Si-wan, and Hyun Bin.

The figure is a replica of Hyo-seop's Kang Tae-moo from his 2022 series "Business Proposal," down to the original suit worn by the character.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong will have a limited-time light stick display available until August 22, while Hyo-seop's figure will be at the attraction until November 16.

The Hong Kong branch is also the home of replicas of Filipinos Manny Pacquaio, Pia Wurtzbach, and Catriona Gray. Lea Salonga's wax figure, meanwhile, can be viewed at the Singapore branch on Sentosa island.

Hyo-seop is also known for starring in "Dr. Romantic," "A Time Called You," "Lovers of the Red Sky," and "Abyss."

He will make his film debut in the adaptation of webtoon "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint" alongside Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, and Blackpink member Jisoo.

The actor will also have a voice role in "KPop Demon Hunters," which features Arden Cho, Yunjin Kim, Joel Kim Booster, Liza Koshy, Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong, and Lee Byung-hun.

