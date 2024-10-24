Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook in talks to star in 'Dangerous Liaisons' historical adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — There is nothing final yet, but K-drama superstars Son Ye-jin and Ji Chang-wook are reportedly being considered to lead the historical remake of a Korean film that was inspired by the classic French novel "Dangerous Liaisons."

Hallyu sites Allkpop and Soompi reported about this development.

Soompi said that the drama has a working title "Scandal."

It also said that both the actors' agencies responded about this casting offer.

“Son Ye Jin received a casting offer for Netflix’s ‘Scandal’ and is reviewing the offer,” said Ye-jin's agency, MSteam Entertainment, as quoted by Soompi.

Similarly, Chang-wook's agency Spring Company reportedly confirmed the casting offer and that the actor is reviewing it.

The planned drama will be a remake series from the 2003 Korean film "Untold Scandal," which was set in Korea's Joseon dynasty. In the 2003 film, Lady Jo teams up with playboy Jo-won to corrupt innocent Lady Suk.

According to the Allkpop report, the remake is tapping Ye-jin and Chang-wook to play the roles of Lady Jo and Jo-won, respectively. As per reports, it will start production in March 2025.

"Dangerous Liaisons" is a French novel published by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos in four volumes in 1782. It tells the story of lovers Marquise de Merteuil and Vicomte de Valmont who amuse themselves by playing with other people.

The novel has inspired stage plays, operas and films. The most notable ones are the 1988 film with the same title starring John Malkovich, Glenn Close, Uma Thurman and Michelle Pfeiffer and the 1999 film titled "Cruel Intentions," starring Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Philippe.

