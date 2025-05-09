Kim Soo Hyun, agency file more charges vs. HoverLab, Kim Sae Ron's family

MANILA, Philippines — Legal representatives for Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and his agency Gold Medalist have filed additional complaints and pressed charges against the operator of YouTube channel HoverLab Inc. and the family of late actress Kim Sae-ron.

It can be recalled that HoverLab uploaded a video claiming the two actors began dating while Sae-ron was still a teenager and the relationship lasted six years.

Gold Medalist immediately issued a statement refuting the claims as "clearly false and baseless," as well as calling the claims "malicious."

The agency also refuted claims that the actor harassed Sae-ron and that the agency improperly handled the actress' 2022 driving under the influence issue while she was signed under them.

Sae-ron passed away last February 16. She was 24 years old. Multiple news reports said authorities ruled her death as suicide.

Last March, the agency filed criminal complaints against HoverLab's operator, Kim Se-eui, and Sae-ron's family members following a photo revealed by the YouTube channel allegedly showing Soo-hyun washing dishes while wearing only a t-shirt and underwear at Sae-Ron's home.

The YouTube channel claimed they obtained it and had permission from the late actress' family.

Gold Medalist, through LKB & Partners Law Firm, said that it filed additional complaints and pressed charges for violations related to stalking and defamation as reported on Korean entertainment site Soompi.

The specific laws violated were the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection and the Act on Punishment of Crimes of Stalking.

The agency claim Se-eui gave "absurd and false information" during a press conference this week regarding Soo-hyun and Sae-ron's relationship, as well as about supposed extortion and threats.

"Se-ui recklessly spread outrageous falsehoods about Soo-hyun based on forged recordings and photos downloaded from the internet," the statement said. "This is a crime of a much more serious nature than any of the crimes Se-eui has committed so far."

Gold Medalist ended by confirming it has taken legal action against Se-eui and Sae-ron's family, filing only defamation charges against the latter.

In the aftermath of Soo-hyun's issue, numerous brands have reportedly dropped the actor as an ambassador and the release of his upcoming series, "Knock-Off," was pushed back indefinitely.

