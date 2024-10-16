^

Park Bo Young, Ju Ji Hoon star in 'Light Shop Keeper'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 3:10pm
Poster for 'Light Shop Keeper'
Disney+

MANILA, Philippines — Ju Ji-hoon and Park Bo-young lead the cast of "Light Shop Keeper," Disney+'s latest adaptation of a Kangfull work after "Moving."

"Moving," starring Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, Cha Tae-hyun, Kim Sung-kyun, Lee Jung-ha, and Go Youn-jung, is Disney's most viewed local original Korean show last year.

The eight-part supernatural mystery "Light Shop Keeper," based on Kangfull's hit webtoon of the same name, follows six strangers, each grappling with a traumatic event from their past.

"As they go about their daily lives, they slowly come to realize that something is very wrong," goes the show's synopsis. "Desperate for answers and searching for a way back to normalcy, the strangers are drawn to a mysterious light shop at the end of a foreboding alleyway, which holds the key to their past, present and future."

Ji-hoon stars as the light shops owner, while Bo-young plays a nurse "whose life was changed forever following a near-death experience."

Joining them are veteran actor Bae Seong-woo as a detective, "Parasite" actress Lee Jung-eun as a distraught mother, and "Pachinko" star Kim Min-ha as a screenwriter.

Kangfull wrote the script for director Kim Hee-won, who had a supporting role in "Moving."

Bo-young is best known as the titular character in "Strong Girl Bong-soon" and recently starred in "Concerte Utopia," opposite Park Seo-joon.

Model-actor Ji-hoon is best known for starring in "Kingdom," "Princess Hours," "Lucifer," and most recently, "Blood Free."

The first four episodes of "Light Shop Keeper" premieres on December 4.

