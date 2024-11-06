^

Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi star in 'Love Your Enemy'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 11:29am
Ju Ji Hoon, Jung Yu Mi star in 'Love Your Enemy'
MANILA, Philippines — "Kingdom" star Ju Ji-hoon and "Train to Busan" actress Jung Yu-mi star in "Love Your Enemy," a twist on the familiar "Romeo and Juliet" story people are aware of.

Ji-hoon plays Seok Ji-woon while Yu-mi plays Yoon Ji-woon, both of them born on the same day with the same name to rival families but against all odds, fall in love during their last summer in high school.

A small misunderstanding leads to a breakup that sours their memories, and 18 years later, they find themselves working together at a school — Seok Ji-woon as the president and Yoon Ji-woon as the P.E. teacher — where old hatreds resurface.

"Working to undermine each other at every turn, the pair slowly comes to realize that perhaps there's more to their feelings than just anger and resentment," goes the synopsis.

Revered director Park Joon-hwa — whose credits include "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim," "My Roommate is a Gumiho," and "Alchemy of Souls" — helms the project based on a script by Lim Ye-jin.

Apart from "Kingdom," Ji-hoon is best known for starring in "Princess Hours," "Lucifer," and most recently "Blood Free," and will also be seen in the upcoming show, "Light Shop Keeper."

Yu-mi has acted in several movies but also made cameo appearances in television shows like "What's Wrong With Secretary Kim" and "Reply 1994."

"Love Your Enemy" streams on Disney+ beginning November 23, with new episodes releasing through December 29.

