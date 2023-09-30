BLACKPINK's Lisa sets another record as 'Money' reaches 1 billion Spotify streams

MANILA, Philippines — BLACKPINK rapper Lisa has set a new Guinness World Record as her hit track "Money" surpassed a billion streams on Spotify, a first for any K-pop track by a solo artist.

"Money" was Lisa's second solo single, released last November 2021 as the B-side to her debut track "Lalisa," and it managed to get a billion Spotify plays in less than two years.

The first K-pop track by any artist to reach a billion Spotify streams was K-pop boy band BTS with "Dynamite," and they've repeated the feat with their songs "Butter," "My Universe" with Coldplay and "Boy with Luv" featuring Halsey.

The new record adds to Lisa's collection as she is currently the most-followed K-pop artist on Instagram with nearly 100 million followers, the first solo K-pop winner at MTV's Video Music Awards and Europe Music Awards, and the fastest solo female K-pop artist to reach a billion Spotify streams.

Interestingly, the most followed K-pop artists on Instagram after Lisa are her fellow BLACKPINK members Jennie, Jisoo and Rose, and then all the members of BTS.

"Lalisa" broke the record for "Most viewed YouTube music video by any solo artist in 24 hours" when it came out in 2021.

BLACKPINK, meanwhile, holds the records for "Most streamed female group on Spotify," "First K-pop group to reach No.1 on the UK and US albums chart," "Most subscribers for a band on YouTube" and "Most viewed music channel of a group on YouTube."

The performance video of "Money" posted on BLACKPINK's YouTube channel has 906 million views as of publishing, the second-most viewed video of an individual member's track behind Jennie's "Solo," which currently has 963 million views.

BLACKPINK so far has six music videos above a billion views. These are "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "Kill This Love," "Boombayah," "As If It's Your Last" and two versions of "How You Like That."

