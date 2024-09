Blackpink Jennie lists 'pretty girl mantras' in new teaser clip

A scene from Blackpink Jennie's 'Pretty Girls Mantra' teaser clip uploaded on Instagram on September 29, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The qualities of pretty girls are enumerated in Blackpink Jennie's teaser video uploaded on her social media channels.

The K-pop star interpreted the qualities that make a pretty girl through gestures and accompanied by texts.

Pretty girls are driven, practice self-love, love animals, sleep well, treat themselves, and don't do drama, according to Jennie's clip.

It is unclear what the teaser is for.

Jennie recently signed a deal with American record label Columbia Records.

