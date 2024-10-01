Blackpink's Lisa makes solo festival debut, performs new single

MANILA, Philippines — Lalisa Manoban or Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink made her solo festival debut at New York's Global Citizen Festival over the weekend.

Lisa had performed at several music festivals with Blackpink such as A-Nation, Summer Sonic, and Coachella, but this marks her first time performing at a festival as a soloist.

During her Global Citizen Festival stint, Lisa performed her hit tracks "Rockstar," "New Woman," "Lalisa," and "Money."

"Rockstar" recently won Lisa the Best K-Pop plum at the most recent MTV Music Video Awards, making her the first solo act to win in the category multiple times (she won for "Lalisa" in 2022).

The singer also teased her upcoming single "Moonlit Floor," which samples Sixpence None the Richer's "Kiss Me" in its chorus by performing it for the New York crowd.

"Kiss me under the Paris twilight. Kiss me out on the moonlit floor. Kiss me under the Paris twilight. So kiss me," goes the sampled portion.

Lisa is set to perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is returning after six years, with Cher and Tyla in the show's first-ever all-female line-up.

"Moonlit Floor" will be released worldwide on October 3, but is already available for pre-saving.

