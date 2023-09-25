^

Sandara Park asks ABS-CBN: 'Bakit wala picture ko sa wall?'

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop star Sandara Park visited noontime show "It's Showtime" to perform her hit songs "Festival" and 2NE1's "I Am The Best."

In her conversation with the hosts, Sandara was asked by Anne Curtis, "How do you feel na ikaw pa rin 'yung 'Pambansang Krung Krung ng Pilipinas?"

"Mahal na mahal ko ang Pilipinas e at dito ako nanggaling 'di ba? At lalo na dito sa ABS-CBN," Sandara answered. 

Sandara, however, said she's wondering why her picture is not displayed in the corridors of ABS-CBN. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sandara Park (@daraxxi)

"Pero nagtataka ako bakit wala 'yung picture ko sa wall sa labas," she asked. 

Vhong then explained, saying: "Wala nang budget e."

Sandara then promoted her solo album, her first album in 30 years after "In Or Out."

The K-pop star also posted her guesting on the show in her Instagram account. 

“Wassup Madlang People~!!! namiss ko kayong lahat,” she wrote. 

