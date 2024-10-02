^

Korean Wave

Blackpink's Jennie Kim to release new single 'Mantra'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 2:32pm
Blackpink's Jennie Kim to release new single 'Mantra'
A scene from Blackpink Jennie's 'Pretty Girls Mantra' teaser clip uploaded on Instagram on September 29, 2024.
Screenshot via Blackpink Jennie's Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jennie Kim of the Korean girl group Blackpink is set to release her newest single "Mantra" later this month.

"Mantra" will be the first piece of music under the new partnership of Columbia Records with Jennie's record label and entertainment company Odd Atelier.

The artist launched the label at the end of last year to handle all her projects as a soloist after Blackpink only renewed an exclusive contract for group activities with YG Entertainment.

This year has already been a big year for Jennie after making her runway debut for Jacquemus at the French label's 15th year anniversary show and her return to the Met Gala red carpet.

Her fellow Blackpink member Lisa is also releasing a single this October and will perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is returning after six years, with Cher and Tyla in the show's first-ever all-female line-up.

Jennie's "Mantra" will be available globally on October 11.

RELATED: Blackpink Jennie lists 'pretty girl mantras' in new teaser clip

