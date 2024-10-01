^

Korean Wave

BTS' Suga fined with 15 million Won for drunk driving

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 9:00am
BTS' Suga fined with 15 million Won for drunk driving
BTS member Suga in his GC pictorial in December 2021
Suga via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Suga has been fined 15 million Won or about P632,000 for drunk driving while riding an electric scooter.

Court reports said a judge in Seoul Western Court issued the fine. 

Last August, Suga apologized for driving an electric scooter in an intoxicated state. 

"I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news," said Suga in his apology as reported in Soompi. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SUGA of BTS ??? (@agustd)

Suga said he rode an electric scooter to go home after drinking during dinner, thinking that the venue was a short distance from his home. He "failed to recognize" that driving an electric scooter while drunk is prohibited. Suga said he fell while parking the scooter. The rapper took the breathalyzer test that resulted in the cancelation of his license and paying fine. 

"Although there were no victims or damaged facilities in the process, it is entirely my responsibility without any excuse, and I sincerely apologize to everyone. 

"I apologize to everyone hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions in the future to prevent such incidents from occuring again," he said.

RELATEDBTS' Suga 'apologetic' over electric scooter drunk driving incident

vuukle comment

BTS

SUGA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
'I love it here': Korean star Kim Jisoo enjoys stay in the Philippines
8 days ago

'I love it here': Korean star Kim Jisoo enjoys stay in the Philippines

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 8 days ago
Jisoo has appeared in Filipino shows, mostly in GMA-7's daily shows. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk discharged from military duty
9 days ago

'Start-Up' star Nam Joo Hyuk discharged from military duty

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 9 days ago
Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has reportedly been discharged from his duty in the South Korean military. 
Korean Wave
fbtw
BTS' Jin makes Milan Fashion Week debut for Gucci
9 days ago

BTS' Jin makes Milan Fashion Week debut for Gucci

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
Korean singer Jin of the boy band BTS made his debut at Milan Fashion Week for Gucci, just over a month since he was tapped...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Hyun Bin wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong
9 days ago

Hyun Bin wax figure unveiled at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 days ago
The wax figure of Korean actor Hyun Bin was finally unveiled at the Hong Kong branch of Madame Tussauds.
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean star Kim Jisoo plays 1st father role in Filipino film 'Mujigae'
10 days ago

Korean star Kim Jisoo plays 1st father role in Filipino film 'Mujigae'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 10 days ago
Korean actor Kim Jisoo is portraying his first father role in his acting career via the Filipino film "Mujigae," starring...
Korean Wave
fbtw
5 movies on friendship make up Korean Film Festival 2024
12 days ago

5 movies on friendship make up Korean Film Festival 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 days ago
The Korean Film Festival this year is particularly special as it coincides with the 75th Anniversary of Friendship between...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with