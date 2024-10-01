BTS' Suga fined with 15 million Won for drunk driving

MANILA, Philippines — BTS member Suga has been fined 15 million Won or about P632,000 for drunk driving while riding an electric scooter.

Court reports said a judge in Seoul Western Court issued the fine.

Last August, Suga apologized for driving an electric scooter in an intoxicated state.

"I am very heavy-hearted and apologetic to bring you disappointing news," said Suga in his apology as reported in Soompi.

Suga said he rode an electric scooter to go home after drinking during dinner, thinking that the venue was a short distance from his home. He "failed to recognize" that driving an electric scooter while drunk is prohibited. Suga said he fell while parking the scooter. The rapper took the breathalyzer test that resulted in the cancelation of his license and paying fine.

"Although there were no victims or damaged facilities in the process, it is entirely my responsibility without any excuse, and I sincerely apologize to everyone.

"I apologize to everyone hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions in the future to prevent such incidents from occuring again," he said.

