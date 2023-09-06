^

Famed French newspaper calls Blackpink concert 'worst of the summer'

September 6, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — The long-running acclaimed French newspaper Le Parisien has called K-pop girl group Blackpink's recent concert in France as its worst international concert this summer.

Le Parisien published last September 2 a review of concerts held in Paris La Défense Arena and the national stadium the State De France during the summer months, acknowledging that the compiled comments may not be agreeable with others.

The newspaper ranked Blackpink, which held its French "Born Pink Tour" leg in Stade de France earlier this July, below all other international concerts.

"Just because audiences filled the State De France doesn't mean the performance is good," Le Parisien said. "What we thought after leaving Blackpink's concert was that the choreography was too textbook, and the members would often walk in front of each other due to miscommunication."

Le Parisien appeared very critical of one member Jennie departing the stage during the latter part of the show, leaving her companions Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé to read out posters brought by fans — Jennie came back three minutes later after changing pants.

"This was not a performance befitting the young Koreans’ popularity," ended the newspaper.

The girl group had read out placards at previous concerts before, including its visit to the Philippines last March where Lisa even celebrated her birthday with Filipino fans.

Jennie also left mid-way during Blackpink's second concert in Melbourne due to illness last June, while Jisoo was unable to perform two nights in Osaka the week before because of COVID-19.

Blackpink managed to draw in 55,000 people to the Stade de France, which has a seating capacity of 80,000 for sporting games.

For comparison, Le Parisien ranked Canadian singer The Weeknd, who performed at the same venue two weeks after Blackpink, as the best international act during the same timespan.

The newspaper called The Weeknd's two-night concert "the most flawless and boldest concert of this summer in every aspect, from stage setup to vocals."

Blackpink will end its "Born Pink" world tour with two nights in Seoul this September.

