Blackpink's Lisa celebrates 26th birthday in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink's Lisa celebrated her birthday in the Philippines with fellow members Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo greeting her during the second night of their "Born Pink World Tour" at the Philippine Arena.

Lisa was presented with a huge cake as Filo Blinks sang the birthday song.

Before the concert started, airplanes did flybys near the arena that carried birthday banners for Lisa.

"PH welcomes the great Lalisa,” a banner read on the first day, while “Happy Lalisa Day 0327 PH????U” was printed on the banner on the second day.

Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo posted on Instagram their greetings to Lisa on her birthday.

“Happy birthday, Lisa,” Jennie said in a video.

Liza thanked her fellow Blackpink members and their fans who celebrated her birthday.

"Such crazy energy here in Manila! So happy I got to celebrate my pre-birthday together with my BLINKS,” Lisa wrote.

Lisa turned 26 years old today.

