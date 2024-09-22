'I love it here': Korean star Kim Jisoo enjoys stay in the Philippines

Jisoo wins the Scene Stealer Award at the GMA Gala 2024 last July 20, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Korean star Kim Jisoo said he is enjoying his stay in the country.

Jisoo has appeared in Filipino shows, mostly in GMA-7's daily shows.

He played a mysterious character in "Black Rider" back in July and is now seen as a visiting Korean doctor in the ongoing afternoon show "Abot Kamay na Pangarap."

He is part of the Filipino film "Mujigae," where he will play his first father role to the titular kid in the movie. It premieres in SM Cinemas on October 9.

"I love it here," said Jisoo at the recent intimate press conference for the movie.

"Mujigae" stars Alexa Ilacad as Sunny and introduces Ryrie Sophia as Sunny's niece Mujigae.

Since appearing in local projects, Jisoo said he has started to learn English and enjoyed his personal time off work.

He is also pursuing more "opportunities" in the country.

"I recently started learning, especially I really love to take a walk. So, I take a walk everyday."

"In here, I'm starting to [learn] English... And also doing some good project, finding some other opportunities. It's what I'm doing now," Jisoo said.

Jisoo rose to fame in popular Korean dramas "Strong Woman Do Bong Soon" and "Moonlovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo."

