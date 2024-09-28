^

Korean Wave

Ji Chang Wook, Bibi reunite in 'Gangnam B-Side'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 28, 2024 | 8:25am
Scene from 'Gangnam B-Side'
MANILA, Philippines — "The Worst of Evil" co-stars Ji Chang-wook and Kim Hyeong-seo, more popularly known as Bibi, will reunite in the upcoming Disney+ Korean series "Gangnam B-Side."

The show stars Jo Woo-jin as Kang Dong-woo, an ex-detective spurned by family and friends when he goes after fellow officers on corruption charges, making him rebuild his life in a rural area.

"But when his daughter's friend goes missing, the pariah detective gets dragged back into the depths of depravity as he desperately tries to rescue the girl from the dangers of drugs, exploitation, and more," the show's synopsis goes.

Bibi portrays the girl on the run Kim Jae-hee, while Chang-wook plays back-alley enforcer Yoon Gil-ho, and wrapping up the main cast is "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" and "Hospital Playlist" actress Ha Yoon-kyung as prosecutor Min Seo-jin.

Filmmaker Park Noo-ri directs the series on a script by screenwriter Joo Won-kyu.

Apart from "The Worst of Evil," Chang-wook is best known for his roles in the shows "Empress Ki," "Suspicious Partner," " The Queen Woo," "Healer," and "The K2."

The actor recently returned to the Philippines last month for a fan meet in Araneta Coliseum, having previously staged an August 2022 fan meet in Mall of Asia Arena.

Character actor Woo-jin appeared in the shows "Chicago Typewriter," "Narco-Saints," "Happiness," and "Warrior Baek Dong-soo" with Chang-wook, and his next movie will be "Harbin" alongside Hyun Bin.

The first two episodes of "Gangnam B-Side" will drop in Disney+ this November 6.

