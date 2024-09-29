Blackpink's Lisa teases new single 'Moonlit Floor'

MANILA, Philippines — Blackpink's rapper Lisa has dropped the teaser for her newest single "Moonlit Floor" set for release next month.

Lisa posted a clip on X that features her singing a few lines from her new song.

The teaser was uploaded on her own agency, Lloud's X account. The single will be out on October 3.

In a Billboard report, it said that Lisa's upcoming single interpolates the hit song "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None the Richer. Even its song title is seemingly inspired by the lyric of the 1998 hit song.

Lisa debuted the song through a performance at the Global Citizen Festival held in New York's Central Park on September 28.

