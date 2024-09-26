2NE1 confirm reunion concert venue in Manila, announce ticket details

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila stop of K-pop girl group 2NE1's reunion tour is all set after confirming the venue and ticketing details.

Concert promoter Live Nation Philippines shared the group's "Asia Tour [Welcome Back] in Manila" leg will be on November 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The company also revealed the prices of the concert's 10 ticket sections which are as follows:

General Admission - P3,000

Upper Box Regular - P4,000

Upper Box Premium - P5,000

Lower Box B Regular - P8,250

Lower Box B Premium - P9,000

Lower Box A Regular - P9,750

Lower Box A Premium - P10,500

Floor (Standing) - P11,500

VIP (Soundcheck) - P15,000

VIP (Send-off/Soundcheck) - P16,500

The VIP packages include a floor stnading ticket, early access to merchandise, an exclusive laminate and lanyard, and taking part in the soundcheck party, the only difference being the most expensive tickets also has send-off access.

The standing sections are open to those over ten years old, though minors must be accompanied by a ticket-bearing adult in the same section (two minors to one adult maximum ratio) who will be responsible for their safety at all times.

The seating sections meanwhile are open to those over eight years old, with the same rules for minors though the maximum ratio goes up to four minors to one adult.

Minors can attending the concert without a guardian provided they secure a waiver prior to entering the venue.

Pregnant women and persons with medical conditions will not be allowed in the standing sections for safety reasons, but for those who purchased seated tickets are encouraged to register at a designated table.

Live Nation Philippines have the right to relocate persons with disabilities to appropriate sections also for safety reasons.

Valid IDS must be presented upon ticket purchase via SM Tickets, with a maximum of six tickets per transaction, and venue entry.

The promoter's presale will be on October 10 beginning 10:00 a.m. while the general selling is on the following starting at noon.

Last July, 2NE1 signed with YG Entertainment and will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a global tour that will run until 2025.

CL, Minzy, Park Bom, and Dara were launched as 2NE1 in 2009, releasing hits like "Fire," "I Don't Care," and "Lonely" before disbanding in 2016.

RELATED: WATCH: Sandara Park, Minzy delight 2NE1 fans with new dance collab