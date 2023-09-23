^

BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert

Kathleen A. Llemit
September 23, 2023
BamBam performs Lola Amour's 'Raining in Manila' in Manila concert
File photo shows K-pop star Bambam during a fan-signing event in Ayala Malls Cebu.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — After teasing earlier this week, GOT7's BamBam finally unveiled his take on Lola Amour's hit song "Raining in Manila" at his concert last night in Araneta Coliseum. 

The Thai K-pop star performed the hit song during the Manila stop of his world tour "Area 52." 

Days before his concert in the country, the K-pop star posted on his social media about a song that he is working on. 

He also posted a short yet intriguing tweet on September 20: "Is not raining in Manila?" 

Apart from the hit song that hits perfectly with the country's rainy season, BamBam also performed Ronnie Liang's mellow love song "Ngiti." 

BamBam's "Area 52" concert tour will also stop in Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh, before his last show in his country's capital, Bangkok. 

Check out these videos from his Manila concert.  

RELATED: BamBam wants to work with 'good friend' James Reid

