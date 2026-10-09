'Crazy Rich Asians' to continue as series; 4 film stars returning

From left: Michelle Yeoh as Eleanor, Henry Golding as Nick and Constance Wu as Rachel in "Crazy Rich Asians"

MANILA, Philippines — The hit 2018 film "Crazy Rich Asians" will carry on in a series bearing the same name, HBO has confirmed.

The network greenlit the one-hour original drama series based on the books by Kevin Kwan and will pick up after the events of the Jon M. Chu movie.

"Crazy Rich Asians was well-received as a major Hollywood film featuring a predominantly Asian cast, earning $239 million (P15 billion) from a P30 million budget (P1.88 billion).

Reprising their roles from the film are Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, Henry Golding as her boyfriend Nick Young, Michelle Yeoh as Nick's mother Eleanor, and Ronny Chieng as Nick's cousin Eddie.

The film's co-writer Adele Lim will serve as showrunner on the series and will executive produce alongside Kwan, Chu, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

"It's a CRAZY RICH family reunion! This series is the sequel we've been waiting for, but instead of just one movie, we get eight episodes to delve into the characters and worlds of Kwan's brilliant books," Lim said in a statement.

Chu noted in his own statement that the original cast have "become movie stars, superheroes, arena-filling performers, and an Oscar winner," the latter referring to Yeoh.

"It's been incredible watching audiences make this movie part of their lives, from mahjong nights to becoming the ultimate airplane movie, and I can't wait to share what comes next," Chu added. "Finally, I get to answer the question I've been asked almost every day for eight years: 'When are we getting the sequel?' Well… bok bok b*tch, we're back."

Production on the "Crazy Rich Asians" drama series will begin 2027. — Video from HBO Max's YouTube channel

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