WATCH: Michelle Yeoh reiterates advocacy for more Asian representation

MANILA, Philippines — In 2023, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Michelle Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress.

The Oscar came on the heels of storied career than began in Hong Kong action cinema, which led to breaking into Western media, certifying the Malaysian's place in the 21st century as an A-list star.

Michelle reflected on the representation of Asian communities in Hollywood during a visit to the Philippines last November 23 for her new show "Blade Runner 2099."

"I've been fighting, maybe not fighting, working on [Asian representation] forever. I don't believe in stereotypes," the actress said.

She noted about agreeing to portray stereotypes, but only if it meant having hopes and aspirations, like a real person before reiterating the importance of Asian representation.

"We are so much part of the world, why should we be left out?" Michelle posited, which earned a round of applause.

The actress stressed the need for unity and become to strong storytellers —for Asians to tell Asian stories.

"I hope more of you are going to represent our faces," Michelle ended, gesturing to the cheering audience once more.

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