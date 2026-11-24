NFA eyes rice auction by Q1

MANILA, Philippines — The National Food Authority (NFA) may auction off its aging rice stocks by the first quarter of 2027, as it maintains rice reserves in anticipation of El Niño-related production losses.

NFA administrator Larry Lacson said the agency would defer any auction of its aging rice stocks until early next year as it seeks to retain sufficient stock.

“Let us all first see the situation next year. I would rather hold on to slightly or aging stocks than zero. It’s all about how you manage the stocks,” he told reporters.

Lacson added that any auction would depend on farmers achieving a harvest that is not adversely affected by El Niño.

He said rice farmers would likely begin planting from November to December.

“Most likely in the first quarter we can auction, by then we will know the area planted. If El Niño doesn’t do that much damage, then it will be easy and we can release the aging stocks,” Lacson said.

“If not, then we have to recalibrate,” he added, noting the stock could be released incrementally.

The grain agency disposes some of its aging rice stocks through auctions to ensure there is sufficient space to purchase palay from local farmers during the harvest season.

“For now, we’re still accumulating aging stocks, and they are still in good quality. We’re not going to auction it now to hold on to the stocks,” he said.

“You never know, we might need it,” he added.

Lacson said rice supply would remain adequate, as growing rice imports could offset the price and supply pressure caused by a reduced local production.

“But I don’t see a problem in terms of supply, the Department of Agriculture has been very dynamic in its decision to ensure that we have ample supply of rice that’s affordable in the market,” he added.

He said that the projected five million metric tons in rice imports would be enough to alleviate concerns on prices and supply.

“Five million metric tons would be enough to somehow release the pressure on price and release the pressure on people’s worries that we don’t have rice,” he added.