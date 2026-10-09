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Entertainment

Apl.de.Ap recalls failed attempt to date Nicole Scherzinger

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 9, 2026 | 8:45am
Apl.de.Ap recalls failed attempt to date Nicole Scherzinger
Black Eyed Peas co-founder Apl.de.Ap has partnered with GMA Music, the official music label of GMA Network, in a milestone distribution deal. Under this partnership, GMA Music will manage the world distribution and release strategy for the international music icon’s upcoming three-track Extended Play (EP), which carries the themes of national pride, Filipino identity, cultural unity and the global Pinoy spirit.

MANILA, Philippines — Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.Ap revealed that he once considered pursuing a romantic relationship with Nicole Scherzinger but changed his mind after the singer called him “kuya.”

In an interview on GMA-7’s “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” the Filipino-American rapper shared the story while discussing Filipino-American artists who have gained popularity in the United States and other parts of the world.

Apl recalled inviting Nicole, a former member of the Pussycat Dolls, to his place for a home-cooked meal.

“One day, I hit up on her. I’m like, ‘Hey Nicole, do you wanna come over? I’m gonna cook you chicken adobo,’” he said.

However, Nicole's response made him reconsider his intentions.

“She’s like, ‘Kuya! You’re my kuya!’ I was like, ‘Aww, you know when they call you kuya, it’s over, you know,’” he said.

Apl also shared a similar experience with fellow Filipino-American singer H.E.R., who treats him like an older brother.

“Every time I see H.E.R., she’s like, ‘Kuya, we gotta do another song together, another ‘Bebot.’ I’m like, ‘Let’s go.’ She’s super proud and talented,” he said.

The rapper also talked about his friendship with Bruno Mars, whom he once accompanied on a European tour.

Apl recalled Bruno recently returning from the Philippines and joking about how often he was asked about his fellow Filipino-American artist during interviews.

“And Bruno just came back from the Philippines and was like, ‘Man, if another interviewer asks me about you!’ I’m like, ‘They’re just proud,’” he said.

Despite their friendship, Apl said he hopes to collaborate with Bruno on a song someday.

“I really wanna do a song with Bruno, so one day,” he added.

Meanwhile, Apl recently released “PPP,” a three-track EP dedicated to his fellow Filipinos.

RELATED: Apl.de.Ap: 'Being Filipino is a flex'

 

APL.DE.AP

BRUNO MARS

HER

NICOLE SCHERZINGER OF PUSSY CAT DOLLS
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