Kim Molina returns as Zsazsa Zaturnnah for musical's 20th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Kim Molina is set to reprise her role as the titular superheroine in the 20th anniversary staging of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!” in April 2027.

Produced by Wishbone Collective, the upcoming production marks Kim's return to the role after starring in the 2023 staging of “Zsazsa Zaturnnah the Musical… ’Yun Lang!” Her performance earned her the LEAF Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

The actress said she is excited to portray the character again, particularly because of the different dimensions of Ada's story.

“Coming back as Zsazsa is something I'm incredibly excited about. The first time I played her, I discovered so much about the character, and I fell in love with the heart behind all the fabulousness. She's larger than life, funny, fierce, and unapologetically herself, but there's also so much vulnerability in Ada's journey,” she said.

“I'm excited to revisit that world, bring everything I've learned since then into the role, and hopefully give audiences another performance they'll remember,” she added.

Created by Carlo Vergara, “Zsazsa Zaturnnah” follows Ada, a gay beauty salon owner whose life changes after swallowing a mysterious stone that transforms her into the powerful superheroine Zsazsa Zaturnnah.

The character takes on various threats, including aliens and zombies, while the musical explores themes of identity, acceptance, love and self-discovery.

First staged in 2006, the musical has become one of the notable original Filipino theater productions, known for its comedy, music and celebration of individuality.

Chris Millado, former artistic director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and director of the original stage adaptation, welcomed Molina's return to the role.

“The joke of Zsazsa Zaturnnah is this: she’s a pa-virgin, demure parlorista trapped inside a VAVA-VOOM, cup-D, pang-Miss Universe body in a red wig and tanga,” Millado said.

“It takes Kim Molina — with her vocal power and killer comedy — to make the babaeng bakla fly… er… jump again. 'Di pala lumilipad si Zsazsa, tumatalon-talon lang!” he added.

Millado also cited Molina's ability to portray the character's humor and flamboyance while conveying Ada's vulnerability.

“Kim has already demonstrated that she understands the many layers of Zsazsa. There's the fabulousness, the comedy, the amazing superheroine, but at the heart of it all is Ada's very human desire to be loved and accepted,” he said.

The director added that Kim's return is an opportunity to celebrate the musical's legacy while introducing its story to a new generation of theatergoers.

Joining Kim in the production are Esteban Mara as Dodong, Shiela Valderrama as Queen Femina, Almond Volante as Didi and Nar Cabico as Ada. More cast members are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Kim has built a career across film, television, music and theater. She first gained recognition as a vocalist after winning Senior Grand Champion Vocalist of the World at the World Championships of Performing Arts.

Her theater credits include Disney's “Tarzan,” “Carrie: The Musical,” “Ghost: The Musical” and “Rak of Aegis,” for which she received a Gawad Buhay Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She also starred in the musical adaptation of Carlo Vergara's “Kung Paano Ako Naging Leading Lady.”

In film, Kim has appeared in “Camp Sawi,” “Momol Nights,” “#Jowable,” “Un-Ex You” and “Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending.” She also received an Awit Award for Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist for her debut single, “Naluluha Ako.”

Her more recent projects include the 2026 Philippine adaptation of the South Korean film “Wonderful Nightmare.”

Wishbone Collective's “Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!” is scheduled to run in April 2027.

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