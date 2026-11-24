Michelle Yeoh praises Filipinos' love for family, humanity

Michelle Yeoh arrives on the red carpet to attend a special screening for the television miniseries "Blade Runner 2099" at Leicester Square in London on November 17, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Michelle Yeoh knows all too well how much family and humanity mean to Filipinos, noting how themes of the latter continue to be discussed in her new show "Blade Runner 2099."

The Academy Award-winner was back in the Philippines last November 23 for a special screening of the Prime Video series which is a sequel to 1982's "Blade Runner" and 2017's "Blade Runner 2049."

Set 50 years after the latter film, the new series sees Replicants in control of dystopian Los Angeles while humans are now treated as inferior citizens.

Michelle plays a Replicant named Olwen nearing the end of her life as an artificial humanoid but needs help in a last mission as a Blade Runner, who are now Replicants chasing after humans, and reunites with her partner Cora (Hunter Schafer) — a human pretending to be a Replicant.

The Malaysian actress received a rousing reception from Filipino fans in a Mandaluyong mall, snapping photos and signing autographs before entering the cinema where the main event would take place.

"Salamat po," Michelle told the theater crowd. "Thank you, this is such an incredibly warm welcome. It's been a long time since I've been back to Manila, but I wish I'd been back here earlier, because I'm coming back again. Thank you!"

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After briefly speaking with fellow actress Iza Calzado, Michelle was asked about her show and the "Blade Runner" franchise as a whole's themes of humanity and connectivity which reflect in Filipino values of family.

"Filipinos are very encouraged about humanity, what it means to be a human being full of kindness and compassion, and that is what we should continue to strive for," began the actress.

Doing so otherwise would result in the world becoming as it is in "Blade Runner 2099," she pointed out, where Replicants rule and humans are pushed to the bring of extinction.

"We want to continue thriving, but we have to learn to live together, work together, communicate with each other, always with kindness and compassion in what we do," Michelle added.

She ended by inviting everyone to watch all eight episodes of the show which drops on November 25 to carry on conversations about the age-old question, "What does it take to be human?"

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