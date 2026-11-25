Mikee Quintos, Cianne Dominguez apologize over alleged PWD mockery

MANILA, Philippines — Remaining "Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0" housemates Mikee Quintos and Raheel Bhyria and evicted housemate Cianne Dominguez have apologized following criticism over their alleged imitation of a person with a disability (PWD).

On Monday's episode of “Pinoy Big Brother Collab 3.0,” Big Brother spoke to Mikee about her violation of the show's standard of decorum.

He recalled a previous conversation in the garden area, where Mikee and Cianne imitated the acting of their co-star Robbie in their vertical series “Hiling.”

Big Brother pointed out that their actions could be perceived as mocking people with disabilities, drawing criticism from viewers and prompting the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) to call on the program to promote greater disability sensitivity.

Mikee admitted that she did not intend for their actions to be interpreted negatively but acknowledged that her jokes may have crossed the line.

“Sa lahat po ng na-offend ko sa pagbibiro ko for being insensitive, I sincerely apologize. I have no intention of hurting anyone and I am fully aware that my jokes can cross lines,” she said.

“Wala talagang excuse for being insensitive about things like that. Nakalimot ako, pasensya na. I promise to be more sensitive with my jokes,” she added.

The actress also apologized to those who were hurt by her actions, including her parents and family.

“I’m sorry again sa lahat ng nanonood, nahihiya ako sa inyo. Most of all, nahihiya ako sa mga magulang ko. So, sorry Mom and Dad and to my whole family. I hope I’ll do better,” she said.

Raheel likewise apologized in the same episode.

“Gusto ko lang po talaga mag-sorry, Kuya, siyempre, sa mga tao that would think na we're making fun of them kahit hindi po namin naiisip ‘yon,” the actor said.

Cianne, who was evicted last week along with Nicole Fortuna, also addressed the controversy in an interview on “PBB Talk.”

She said she did not want to offer explanations that might come across as justifying their actions but maintained that mocking people with disabilities was never her intention.

“Ayoko kasing mag-explain to justify eh. Ayokong ma-feel ng mga tao na jina-justify ko 'yung nangyari. Pero 'yung intention ko po talaga doon is not to mock anyone or disability. Hindi po talaga. Pero I acknowledge na may mga na-hurt, may mga hindi naka-feel na parang hindi nga po comfortable sa ginawa ko, sa nasabi ko,” she said.

Cianne also took responsibility for what happened and apologized to those who were offended.

“And I take full responsibility sa kung ano po nangyari. And I’m so sorry po. Sobrang sorry po. And 'yun po, ina-acknowledge ko po 'yung nangyari na 'yun. Sorry and I promise na wala nang mangyayari pong ulit na ganun,” she added.

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