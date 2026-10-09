Gawad Urian 2026: Full list of winners

MANILA, Philippines — “Bloom Where You Are Planted” emerged as one of the major winners at the 2026 Gawad Urian, taking home Best Picture and several other awards, including Best Direction for Noni Abao.

The film, credited to Alex Poblete and Taripnong Cagayan Valley, also won Best Documentary and Best Editing for Che Tagyamon.

Carlo Aquino for “Bar Boys: After School” and Jericho Rosales for “Quezon” shared the Best Actor award, while Maris Racal for “Sunshine” and Odette Khan for “Bar Boys: After School” tied for Best Actress.

Will Ashley won Best Supporting Actor for “Bar Boys: After School,” while Jennica Garcia took home Best Supporting Actress for “Sunshine.”

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Picture: "Bloom Where You Are Planted' (Alex Poblete, Taripnong Cagayan Valley

Best Actor: Carlo Aquino, "Bar Boys: After School" and Jericho Rosales, "Quezon"

Best Actress: Maris Racal, "Sunshine" and Odette Khan, "Bar Boys: After School"

Best Direction: Noni Abao, "Bloom Where You Are Planted"

Best Cinematography: Pong Ignacio, "Quezon"

Best Screenplay: Renei Dimla, "Republika ng Pipolipinas"

Natatanging Gawad Urian: Laurice Guillen

Best Documentary: "Bloom Where You Are Planted"

Best Short Film: "Cemento"

Best Production Design: Monica Sebial, "Quezon"

Best Editing: Che Tagyamon, "Bloom Where You Are Planted"

Best Music: Jerrold Tarog, "Quezon"

Best Sound: Emilio Bien Sparks, "Cinemartyrs"

Best Supporting Actor: Will Ashley, "Bar Boys: After School"

Best Supporting Actress: Jennica Garcia, "Sunshine"

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