^

Entertainment

Albee Benitez denies 'illicit relationship' with Ivana Alawi

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 30, 2025 | 9:35am
Albee Benitez denies 'illicit relationship' with Ivana Alawi
Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez and Ivana Alawi
Albee Benitez, Ivana Alawi via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Brightlight Productions owner and newly-elected Bacolod City Congressman Alberto "Albee" Benitez reacted to the affidavit of his estranged wife Dominique "Nikki" Benitez, calling her allegations "baseless and retaliatory.”

In a statement issued by Benitez’s legal counsel Peter Sanchez, Albee denied Nikki’s accusations, including his alleged “illicit relationship” with sexy actress Ivana Alawi.

"Mayor Alfredo Abelardo 'Albee' Benitez firmly denies the baseless and retaliatory allegations made against him by his estranged spouse under Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti- Violence Against Women and Their Children Act (VAWC), for alleged economic and psychological abuse,” part of the politician’s statement read.

"It is equally unsettling that a third party has been unnecessarily dragged into this private matter. The mention of individuals unrelated to the merits of the case only serves to divert attention and inflame public sentiment in the complainant's favor. Section 44 of R.A. 9262 explicitly mandates the confidentiality of all proceedings and parties involved. The unwarranted disclosure of identities and unverified claims constitutes a clear violation of this provision."

According to the statement, “This case was filed shortly after Mayor Benitez initiated annulment proceedings in 2024, raising serious doubts about the complainant's motives.”

"Every property acquired during the marriage — including the multi-million peso residences in Forbes Park and Dasmarinas Village — was fully paid for by Mayor Benitez using his own resources, but titled in the name of the complainant, Dominique Lopez-Benitez,” the statement added.

"This also includes high-value assets such as condominium units, luxury vehicles, and a substantial amount of publicly listed shares, all of which were funded by Mayor Benitez but registered under her name."

Besides properties, Benitez claimed to have also provided for his estranged wife's luxurious lifestyle.

“Despite a judicial dissolution of their property regime in 2004, Mayor Benitez continued to provide not just ordinary support but a high standard of living, shouldering personal, household, and even extended family expenses for more than two decades.”

According to the statement, the public servant has evidences to prove his innocence. 

"Mayor Benitez remains fully cooperative with all legal processes and is confident that the evidence — financial records, property documents, and testimonies will disprove these false and vindictive claims.”

The statement came after parts of Nikki’s affidavit filing VAWC against her estranged husband went viral online yesterday.

The complaint alleged that Albee admitted to have illegitimate children and that he is now in a relationship with Alawi, which resulted in Nikki suffering from "mental or emotional anguish."

ALBEE BENITEZ

IVANA ALAWI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

Sorry, Bro: Zaijian Jaranilla shares 'mukbang' experience with Jane Oineza

By Jan Milo Severo | 10 days ago
Kapamilya actor Zaijian Jaranilla is proud of his role in the Puregold digital series "Si Sol at Si Luna" with Jane...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ricky Davao&rsquo;s GF Malca shares musings on his birthday

Ricky Davao’s GF Malca shares musings on his birthday

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 1 day ago
It’s my dear friend Ricky Davao’s birthday tomorrow. He would have been 64. It will be Ricky’s first celebration...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto spark separation rumors after Julia deletes Gerald's photos

Gerald Anderson, Julia Barretto spark separation rumors after Julia deletes Gerald's photos

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Separation rumors between Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto sparked after social media users noticed that they do not post...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrating the heroes of the GMA Eleksyon 2025 coverage

Celebrating the heroes of the GMA Eleksyon 2025 coverage

By Angel Javier Cruz | 5 days ago
Months before the 2025 Midterm Elections, everyone could feel the buzz — seemingly a collective holding of breath, waiting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coco Martin, Julia Montes to travel to Kenya for fan meet

Coco Martin, Julia Montes to travel to Kenya for fan meet

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
ABS-CBN is bringing Coco Martin and Julia Montes to Kenya, Africa to meet loyal viewers for the first time ever after years...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
CJ Opiaza to bag Philippines&rsquo; first-ever Miss Grand International crown

CJ Opiaza to bag Philippines’ first-ever Miss Grand International crown

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Miss Grand International (MGI) is set to crown Christine Juliane “CJ” Hinkle Opiaza as the new 2024 winner, the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kuh Ledesma and daughter Isabella celebrate motherhood, womanhood in &lsquo;Oh, Mama Mia&rsquo;

Kuh Ledesma and daughter Isabella celebrate motherhood, womanhood in ‘Oh, Mama Mia’

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Last year, Kuh Ledesma and daughter Isabella paid tribute to mothers and the bond they have with their children in the post-Mother’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Remembering Freddie Aguilar, his hair, hat and historic hit

Remembering Freddie Aguilar, his hair, hat and historic hit

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Vicor was then the go-to label of most music talents. Freddie Aguilar was an unknown folk singer who alternated gigs between...
Entertainment
fbtw
'New chapter unlocked': Megan Young, Mikael Daez welcome 1st child

'New chapter unlocked': Megan Young, Mikael Daez welcome 1st child

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Mikael Daez and Megan Young are now a family of three with the birth of their firstborn baby boy. ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lav Diaz sets Alexandre Dumas adaptation as next film to be shot in Philippines

Lav Diaz sets Alexandre Dumas adaptation as next film to be shot in Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filmmaker Lav Diaz has set his sights on his next movie following the premiere of "Magellan," starring Gael...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with