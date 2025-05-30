Albee Benitez denies 'illicit relationship' with Ivana Alawi

MANILA, Philippines — Brightlight Productions owner and newly-elected Bacolod City Congressman Alberto "Albee" Benitez reacted to the affidavit of his estranged wife Dominique "Nikki" Benitez, calling her allegations "baseless and retaliatory.”

In a statement issued by Benitez’s legal counsel Peter Sanchez, Albee denied Nikki’s accusations, including his alleged “illicit relationship” with sexy actress Ivana Alawi.

"Mayor Alfredo Abelardo 'Albee' Benitez firmly denies the baseless and retaliatory allegations made against him by his estranged spouse under Republic Act No. 9262, or the Anti- Violence Against Women and Their Children Act (VAWC), for alleged economic and psychological abuse,” part of the politician’s statement read.

"It is equally unsettling that a third party has been unnecessarily dragged into this private matter. The mention of individuals unrelated to the merits of the case only serves to divert attention and inflame public sentiment in the complainant's favor. Section 44 of R.A. 9262 explicitly mandates the confidentiality of all proceedings and parties involved. The unwarranted disclosure of identities and unverified claims constitutes a clear violation of this provision."

According to the statement, “This case was filed shortly after Mayor Benitez initiated annulment proceedings in 2024, raising serious doubts about the complainant's motives.”

"Every property acquired during the marriage — including the multi-million peso residences in Forbes Park and Dasmarinas Village — was fully paid for by Mayor Benitez using his own resources, but titled in the name of the complainant, Dominique Lopez-Benitez,” the statement added.

"This also includes high-value assets such as condominium units, luxury vehicles, and a substantial amount of publicly listed shares, all of which were funded by Mayor Benitez but registered under her name."

Besides properties, Benitez claimed to have also provided for his estranged wife's luxurious lifestyle.

“Despite a judicial dissolution of their property regime in 2004, Mayor Benitez continued to provide not just ordinary support but a high standard of living, shouldering personal, household, and even extended family expenses for more than two decades.”

According to the statement, the public servant has evidences to prove his innocence.

"Mayor Benitez remains fully cooperative with all legal processes and is confident that the evidence — financial records, property documents, and testimonies will disprove these false and vindictive claims.”

The statement came after parts of Nikki’s affidavit filing VAWC against her estranged husband went viral online yesterday.

The complaint alleged that Albee admitted to have illegitimate children and that he is now in a relationship with Alawi, which resulted in Nikki suffering from "mental or emotional anguish."