Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 3:15pm
Ivana Alawi accused as 3rd party in leaked alleged affidavit vs Albee Benitez
Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez and Ivana Alawi
Albee Benitez, Ivana Alawi via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Ivana Alawi is on the spotlight again after an alleged complaint affidavit was leaked on social media. 

In a report by Bandera, the affidavit said that Dominique Benitez complained her husband Albee Benitez for alleged violation of Sections 5 e 2 Republic Act 9262 or Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act 1004, in Makati City Regional Trial Court. 

Dominique reportedly claimed that Albee's infidelity caused her mental and emotional distress. 

She reportedly said that she suspected Albee of being unfaithful but never had solid proof. 

“While I heard rumors of Respondent’s (mayor Albee) infidelity early on, I had no proof of such facts," the affidavit read. 

“It was only when I received the Petition for Declaration of Nullity of Marriage filed by the Respondent and after reading the admission of Respondent of having fathered two (2) illegitimate children, and his implied admissions of his current illicit relationship with Ivana Alawi, that I was able to confirm his marital infidelity.

“I felt utterly betrayed by the Respondent and was devastated beyond compare after finally discovering and confirming the truth in Respondent’s lies.”

Last year, Albee denied the rumors romantically linking him to Ivana. 

In his official Facebook account, Albee apologized to Ivana, saying he's aware of the photos of him and the vlogger-actress in Japan, which trended online. 

"I am fully aware of the video footage that has been circulating which unfortunately does not accurately explain why I was in Tokyo. I went there on a business trip as stated in my official travel order," he said. 

"Speculations involving Ms Ivana Alawi are untrue and only serve to put malice into what was clearly a chance encounter," he added. 

ALBEE BENITEZ

IVANA ALAWI
