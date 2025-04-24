^

Entertainment

Know the icon: Why is Hajji Alejandro called 'Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala'?

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 2:57pm
Know the icon: Why is Hajji Alejandro called 'Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala'?
Hajji Alejandro
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Angelito Toledo "Hajji" Alejandro earned the moniker "Kilabot ng Mga Kolehiyala" during the early years of his career. 

To promote his eponymous first album "Hajji," the then aspiring singer did a nationwide tour to promote his 1977 debut album. This earned him the moniker "Kilabot ng mga Kolehiyala," which denotes his charm as a singer among college students. 

Because of his charm, good looks, and smooth singing style, Hajji became a campus crush nationwide. He had the classic matinee idol appeal that college girls found very attractive at the time.

Hajji is known for his romantic songs, such as “Nakapagtataka,” “Panakip Butas," and “Tag-Araw, Tag-Ulan,” songs that are full of emotion and romance that resonated with young women.

As a performer, Hajji had a magnetic presence on stage. Suave and confident, Hajji's magnetic stage presence added to his "heartthrob" appeal. 

Balladeers during the late '70s and early '80s were the equivalent to today's pop idols, and Hajji was among the popular balladeers in those years. 

Hajji died at the age of 70 earlier this week.

His talent manager, Girlie Rodis, released a statement about the veteran singer's death. 

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and Son, Angelito ‘Hajji’ T. Alejandro," the statement read.

"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as our family grieves thris tremendous loss. We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time,” it added.

