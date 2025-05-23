Bae Suzy, Kim Seon Ho to reunite in vampire romance webtoon adaptation

MANILA, Philippines — "Start-Up" stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho are set to star in a vampire romance series adapted from Hongjacga's Naver webtoon "Delusion."

The show, currently using "Delusion" as a working title, will see Suzy portray heartbroken vampire Song Jeong-hwa and Seon-ho as the painter Iho.

"Resigned to live an empty existence, Jeonghwa — a vampire in mourning for a love lost decades before — finds herself surprised when Iho, a painter with a past, shows up and stirs something within her," the show's synopsis goes.

"Emergency Declaration" and "The King" director Han Jae-rim will helm the project, which is considered his second series after last year's "The 8 Show."

Former celebrity couple Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol were reportedly supposed to lead the project until they broke up last year.

Suzy debuted as a member of the girl group Miss A in 2010 until the act disbanded in 2017, the same year Suzy debuted as a solo artist.

She has since starred in "Doona!," "Anna," "Vagabond," "While You Were Sleeping," "Uncontrollably Fond," "Wonderland," "The Sound of a Flower," "Ashfall," "Dream High," and "Gu Family Book."

The singer-artist has been hosting the Baeksang Arts Awards since 2016. She is also the first Korean female celebrity to have a wax figure by Madame Tussauds.

"Start-Up" was Seon-ho's breakout show, which led to projects like "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "The Childe," and "The Tyrant."

After his special guest appearance in the recently concluded IU and Park Bogum drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines," Seon-ho will be seen in the upcoming shows "Can This Love Be Translated?" and "Unfriend."

