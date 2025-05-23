^

Korean Wave

Bae Suzy, Kim Seon Ho to reunite in vampire romance webtoon adaptation

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 23, 2025 | 5:32pm
Bae Suzy, Kim Seon Ho to reunite in vampire romance webtoon adaptation
From left: Kim Seon-ho, Bae Suzy, and Han Jae-rim
Disney+ / released

MANILA, Philippines — "Start-Up" stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho are set to star in a vampire romance series adapted from Hongjacga's Naver webtoon "Delusion."

The show, currently using "Delusion" as a working title, will see Suzy portray heartbroken vampire Song Jeong-hwa and Seon-ho as the painter Iho.

"Resigned to live an empty existence, Jeonghwa — a vampire in mourning for a love lost decades before — finds herself surprised when Iho, a painter with a past, shows up and stirs something within her," the show's synopsis goes.

"Emergency Declaration" and "The King" director Han Jae-rim will helm the project, which is considered his second series after last year's "The 8 Show."

Former celebrity couple Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol were reportedly supposed to lead the project until they broke up last year.

Related: Namkoong Min, Jeon Yeo Been star in 'Our Movie' series

Suzy debuted as a member of the girl group Miss A in 2010 until the act disbanded in 2017, the same year Suzy debuted as a solo artist.

She has since starred in "Doona!," "Anna," "Vagabond," "While You Were Sleeping," "Uncontrollably Fond," "Wonderland," "The Sound of a Flower," "Ashfall," "Dream High," and "Gu Family Book."

The singer-artist has been hosting the Baeksang Arts Awards since 2016. She is also the first Korean female celebrity to have a wax figure by Madame Tussauds.

"Start-Up" was Seon-ho's breakout show, which led to projects like "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha," "The Childe," and "The Tyrant."

After his special guest appearance in the recently concluded IU and Park Bogum drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines," Seon-ho will be seen in the upcoming shows "Can This Love Be Translated?" and "Unfriend."

RELATED: Ahn Hyo Seop officially gets Madame Tussauds wax figure

BAE SUZY

KIM SEON HO

KIM SEON-HO
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Kim Soo Hyun, agency file more charges vs. HoverLab, Kim Sae Ron's family
14 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun, agency file more charges vs. HoverLab, Kim Sae Ron's family

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Legal representatives for Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and his agency Gold Medalist have filed additional complaints...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Korean star Hyeri adds Manila stop to 2025 fan meeting tour
14 days ago

Korean star Hyeri adds Manila stop to 2025 fan meeting tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 days ago
Korean singer and "Reply 1988" star Lee Hye-ri, better known as Hyeri, will visit the Philippines this July for...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to Kim Sae Ron's family, HoverLab Inc. press conference
May 8, 2025 - 9:43am

Kim Soo Hyun's agency reacts to Kim Sae Ron's family, HoverLab Inc. press conference

By Jan Milo Severo | May 8, 2025 - 9:43am
Kim Soo Hyun's agency released a statement following the press conference held by Kim Sae Ron's family and HoverLab...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Blackpink's Lisa makes Met Gala debut; Jisoo sole member absent from 2025 edition
May 8, 2025 - 8:51am

Blackpink's Lisa makes Met Gala debut; Jisoo sole member absent from 2025 edition

By Kristofer Purnell | May 8, 2025 - 8:51am
Singer-actress Lalisa Manoban, better known as Lisa, made her Met Gala debut, joining her fellow Blackpink members Jennie...
Korean Wave
fbtw
'When Life Gives You Tangerines' stars IU, Park Bo Gum share Baeksang photos
May 7, 2025 - 6:22pm

'When Life Gives You Tangerines' stars IU, Park Bo Gum share Baeksang photos

By Kristofer Purnell | May 7, 2025 - 6:22pm
Park Bo-gum and IU were nominated at the Baeksang Arts Awards for their hit drama "When Life Gives You Tangerines,"...
Korean Wave
fbtw
K-pop group NMIXX debuts new tracks at Philippine concert
May 7, 2025 - 1:01pm

K-pop group NMIXX debuts new tracks at Philippine concert

By Jan Milo Severo | May 7, 2025 - 1:01pm
K-pop group NMIXX celebrated their comeback with FIlipino NSWERs during the Philippine leg of their fan concert “NMIXX...
Korean Wave
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with