'Nakakapunta po ako sa bahay': Alden Richards says relationship with Kathryn Bernardo deepens

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 16, 2024 | 9:15am
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards
MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards revealed that his relationship with Kathryn Bernardo is going deeper as time passes by.

Alden was asked if he was courting Kathryn during his guesting in "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda."

“‘Yung meron po kami ni Kath ngayon is I should say really deep. And since I got the chance to really know her now personally, ang dami ko pong nadi-discover sa kanya. Our similarities and differences, and how we view life," Alden said. 

“Sobrang naa-appreciate ko po ‘yung mga bagay na nao-open up niya sa akin. And welcoming her, welcoming me to her life, of course, the family. Na-meet ko na rin po ‘yung family. Nakakapunta po ako sa bahay nina Kath kapag kaya po ng oras," he added. 

Alden said that he already met Kathryn's parents and he found similarities with her family. 

“Nakita ko po kung gaano ka-humble ‘yung fa­mily ni Kath. Pareho po kaming lumaki sa probinsya. Ako po sa Laguna, siya po sa Nueva Ecija, Cabanatuan. I see how similar our families are in terms of how we see life, in terms of how we deal with everyday. And ‘yung pagiging makatao po, kung ano si Kath, ang laking factor ng family," he said. 

"‘Yon po ‘yung naa-appreciate ko. And welcoming me to her home, ‘yung pagtrato nila sa akin. Hindi ko po naramdaman na ibang tao ako. Sa ngayon ayoko pong madaliin kung ano ang pinagdadaanan naming dalawa. I think she has all the time in the world now. She’s been able to try new things as well for herself,” he added. 

Alden said that he's happy with his relationship with Kathryn now. 

“Nasa pareho po, just enjoying, and exploring every moment of it. So far nai-enjoy ko naman po siya, Tito Boy. Ang dami ko naman pong nadi-discover sa sarili ko. How I am? Pagdating po kasi sa ganyan, sa romance, of course, you have to take care of your partner," he said. 

"Nakikita ko naman po sa sarili ko na, of course, siya muna bago ‘yung sarili ko, ‘yung mga bagay na hindi ko po nagagawa before. Kasi dati puro ako lang po eh ang inaalagaan ko. Siyempre para maalagaan ko ‘yung mga tao sa paligid ko. But now with that exploration po, nakikita ko 'yung… ‘Ah, ganito pala ako, ano?’” he added. 

