Robi Domingo, Jolina Magdangal to host 'Idol Kids Philippines'

MANILA, Philippines — A kids version of talent competition "Idol Philippines" will premiere next month hosted by Robi Domingo and Jolina Magdangal.

ABS-CBN released an announcement video on it social media platforms confirming Robi and Jolina's participation.

Robi continues his hosting stint from the second season of "Idol Philippines," where Khimo Gumatay emerged as the winner. The inaugural season won by Zephanie in 2019 was hosted by Billy Crawford.

"Idol Kids Philippines" will add to Robi's ongoing hosting projects, which include "Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition," "Pilipinas Got Talent" Season 7, and "ASAP Natin 'To."

Jolina previously served as a judge on the "Pinoy Idol" iteration of the show when it ran on GMA-7 back in 2008, which followed the "Philippine Idol" version on ABS-CBN two years before.

Mau Marcelo won "Philippine Idol," while Gretchen Espina won "Pinoy Idol."

RELATED: 'KMJS,' 'Firefly' win at 2025 New York festival, BINI docu among finalists