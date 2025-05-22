Dolly de Leon breaks down her 'Avatar' twin characters

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dolly de Leon gave a little insight into how she is portraying her characters in Netflix's live-action series adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

The streaming platform announced that Dolly was cast as Lo and Li, the non-firebending twin advisors of Princess Azula, portrayed by Elizabeth Yu.

Dolly told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview that it was personally important for her to take on the dual role, beginning with the fact that it is her first time playing twins.

"And to have that influence over the main antagonist, big deal para sa akin 'yun," Dolly said. The award-winning actress pointed out that Azula is not necessarily a villain.

"[They] helped shape Azula into the person she became, so malaking bagay para sa'kin 'yun."

Dolly is not the only new Filipino actor joining the series, as thespian Jon Jon Briones was tapped to play swordmaster Piandao in the show's third season.

Other newcomers to the series are Madison Hu, Dichen Lachman, Lily Gao, Terry Chen, and Tantoo Cardinal, who join previously announced cast additions Miya Cech, Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Justin Chien, Amanda Zhou, Crystal Yu, Kelemete Misipeka, Lourdes Faberes, and Rekha Sharma.

Dolly received global recognition for her scene-stealing performance in "Triangle of Sadness." She is also known for starring in "Iti Mapukpukaw," "Verdict," "A Very Good Girl," "On the Job: The Missing 8," and the upcoming second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers."

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" recently wrapped up production on its second season and immediately proceeded with shooting the third and final season.

Season 2 will see Filipino-Canadian Gordon Cormier's Aang, the titular Avatar, and his friends explore the Earth Kingdom, particularly the walled city of Ba Sing Se.

