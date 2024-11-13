^

WATCH: Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards walk 'Hello, Love, Again' red carpet

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 13, 2024 | 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Onscreen couple Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards look like a real-life couple when they walked the red carpet during the "Hello, Love, Again" premiere last night in SM Megamall.

Kathryn wore a terno white dress while Alden looked dashing in a white suit, walking with their director Cathy Garcia-Sampana. 

Before the screening, Garcia-Sampana said that the movie will screen in 500 cinemas nationwide and 400 cinemas abroad. 

Alden thanked the executives of GMA-7 and ABS-CBN for making collaborating in their very first movien together. The 2019 film, "Hello, Love, Goodbye," was produced by ABS-CBN's film outfit, Star Cinema.

"Hello, Love, Again" is its sequel film and takes place five years after Joy (Kathryn) leaves behind Ethan (Alden) in Hong Kong to pursue a better life in Canada. 

"Ito na po ang pinaghirapan namin ng ilang buwan during the beginning of 2024. I hope you guys enjoy the film," Alden said. 

Kathryn thanked all the people who supported them in making the movie. 

"Maraming salamat. It means the world to us. Actually, kabang-kaba ako ilang araw na and kanina gumising ako na sobrang kinakabahan. Pero ngayon mas excitement ang nafi-feel ko," she said.  

