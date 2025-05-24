â€˜PBBâ€™ housemates Shuvee Etrata, Mika Salamanca part of â€˜Encantadia Chronicles Sangâ€™greâ€™Â 

‘PBB’ housemates Shuvee Etrata, Mika Salamanca part of ‘Encantadia Chronicles Sang’gre’

MANILA, Philippines — Right in time when the latest celebrity edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” is expected to end, Shuvee Etrata and Mika Salamanca will remain visible on TV as part of “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” premiering in June.

Shuvee’s addition to the highly anticipated fantasy series was revealed earlier this week. She is seen battling one of the show’s protagonists, Deia (Angel Guardian), who is the new keeper of the air gem.

Shuvee’s character is believed to be one of the warriors of Kera Mitena (Rhian Ramos), the long-lost twin sister of diwata-turned-goddess Cassiopea (Solenn Heussaff).

It is not only Shuvee’s warrior character that is believed to be on the side of the antagonists as fans are guessing that Mika’s character is the human form of Mitena’s owl.

In the 2016 finale of the show, an icy owl was seen spying on the new generation of Sang’gres (royal blood diwatas). The owl was the pet of Mitena who then promised to wreak havoc on Encantadia.

The new 45-second teaser dropped yesterday revealed more about the upcoming show’s plot. Mitena seeks revenge from her parents, Memen and Ornia (Wendell Ramos and Maxine Medina).

The trailer shows that Ornia gave birth to twins, and one of them is an ivtre (spirit or ghost). Memen decides to take one of his daughters away and cast her as an exile in the northern icy part of Encantadia, which will later be known as Minea-ave.

“Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” will premiere on GMA-7’s primetime block on June 16.

SPOTTED: First look at Shuvee Etrata's newest character in the latest #Encantadia Chronicles: #Sanggre teaser! ?? pic.twitter.com/xRl988Gugr — GMA Network (@gmanetwork) May 18, 2025

