^

Entertainment

‘PBB’ housemates Shuvee Etrata, Mika Salamanca part of ‘Encantadia Chronicles Sang’gre’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 24, 2025 | 12:35pm
â€˜PBBâ€™ housemates Shuvee Etrata, Mika Salamanca part of â€˜Encantadia Chronicles Sangâ€™greâ€™Â 
'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' housemates Shuvee Etrata (left) and Mika Salamanca (right) join the cast of 'Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.'
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Right in time when the latest celebrity edition of “Pinoy Big Brother” is expected to end, Shuvee Etrata and Mika Salamanca will remain visible on TV as part of “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre,” premiering in June. 

Shuvee’s addition to the highly anticipated fantasy series was revealed earlier this week. She is seen battling one of the show’s protagonists, Deia (Angel Guardian), who is the new keeper of the air gem. 

Shuvee’s character is believed to be one of the warriors of Kera Mitena (Rhian Ramos), the long-lost twin sister of diwata-turned-goddess Cassiopea (Solenn Heussaff). 

It is not only Shuvee’s warrior character that is believed to be on the side of the antagonists as fans are guessing that Mika’s character is the human form of Mitena’s owl. 

In the 2016 finale of the show, an icy owl was seen spying on the new generation of Sang’gres (royal blood diwatas). The owl was the pet of Mitena who then promised to wreak havoc on Encantadia. 

The new 45-second teaser dropped yesterday revealed more about the upcoming show’s plot. Mitena seeks revenge from her parents, Memen and Ornia (Wendell Ramos and Maxine Medina). 

The trailer shows that Ornia gave birth to twins, and one of them is an ivtre (spirit or ghost). Memen decides to take one of his daughters away and cast her as an exile in the northern icy part of Encantadia, which will later be known as Minea-ave. 

“Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” will premiere on GMA-7’s primetime block on June 16. 

RELATED: Bianca Umali, Kelvin Miranda, Faith Da Silva, Angel Guardian topbill upcoming 'Encantadia' show

ENCANTADIA

PBB

PINOY BIG BROTHER CELEBRITY COLLAB EDITION

SHUVEE ETRATA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hollywood icon Sam Neill basks in Filipino warmth while filming &lsquo;The Last Resort&rsquo;

Hollywood icon Sam Neill basks in Filipino warmth while filming ‘The Last Resort’

By MJ Marfori | 14 hours ago
Hollywood royalty walked among us this week, and if there’s one thing clear from his visit, it’s this: Sam Neill...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alden Richards reveals to have suffered 'depression at its finest'

Alden Richards reveals to have suffered 'depression at its finest'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Alden Richards revealed that 2024 was the hardest year for him.
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachel Alejandro honors dad Hajji after another win for 'Song of the Fireflies'

Rachel Alejandro honors dad Hajji after another win for 'Song of the Fireflies'

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
After winning Best Supporting Actress for “Song of the Fireflies” at the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kiko Estrada pushes physical and emotional limits for &lsquo;Totoy Bato&rsquo;

Kiko Estrada pushes physical and emotional limits for ‘Totoy Bato’

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
With his previous and present works in “Lumuhod Ka sa Lupa” and “Totoy Bato,” Kiko Estrada has shown...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon shares which 'Nine Perfect Strangers' co-star she bonded with most
play

Dolly de Leon shares which 'Nine Perfect Strangers' co-star she bonded with most

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actress Dolly de Leon is still in disbelief she got cast in the second season of "Nine Perfect Strangers" opposite...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ruffa Gutierrez shares her family&rsquo;s jewelry traditions

Ruffa Gutierrez shares her family’s jewelry traditions

By Leah C. Salterio | 14 hours ago
The first jewelry investment of actress-beauty queen Ruffa Gutierrez was a platinum Rolex when she was only 17.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bae Suzy, Kim Seon Ho to reunite in vampire romance webtoon adaptation

Bae Suzy, Kim Seon Ho to reunite in vampire romance webtoon adaptation

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
"Start-Up" stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho are set to star in a vampire romance series adapted from Hongjacga's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino-led short feature '20/80' makes disability film challenge finals

Filipino-led short feature '20/80' makes disability film challenge finals

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
A Filipino-led short film was one of the 15 finalists at the recently concluded 2025 EasterSeals Disability Film Challenge...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Green Bones,&rsquo; &lsquo;And The Breadwinner Is,&rsquo; MMFF 2024 movies coming to Netflix&nbsp;

‘Green Bones,’ ‘And The Breadwinner Is,’ MMFF 2024 movies coming to Netflix 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
The award-winning Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid starrer “Green Bones” and Vice Ganda’s family drama “And...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with