Comedian Jobert Austria shares life in Canada, joins 'Hello, Love, Again'

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jobert Austria still has that Pinoy humor that has won him fans here and, apparently, in his new home in Canada.

The former "Banana Split" cast member joined the cast of "Hello, Love, Again" at its recent press conference last October held in ABS-CBN's Dolphy Theater.

"Dito na rin kasi ako nagta-trabaho. Masaya 'yung character ko rito katulad nu'ng mga ginagawa ko, kasama ko pa si Joross, si Jhim," shared Jobert via video conference.

He plays Lino, the uncle of Joross' character, Jhim, who was among the original cast members of the 2019 movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye."

Just like the male protagonist Ethan, played by Alden, Jhim also tries his luck in Canada. Together with Ethan, they are seen working in a coffee shop where Ethan crosses paths with Joy (Kathryn), who appears distant from him and prefers to be called Marie, as seen in the upcoming movie's trailer.

Jobert said that he consideres himself as an international worker since he has been working and staying in Canada, the setting for the sequel movie.

"Nai-experience ko 'yung mga nai-experience ng mga international workers natin, 'yung mga kababayan natin, 'yung pagpapala ng snow, naranasan natin 'yan," he shared.

Their director, Cathy Garcia-Sampana, urged presscon host MJ Felipe to ask Jobert about one of his past jobs.

"[Nu'ng] bago ako rito, nag-apply ako, nag-trabaho rin akong construction worker, tapos siyempre puro Pilipno 'yung mga kasama ko. Nu'ng pumasok ako, ang sisipag nila eh kaso nu'ng nando'n na ako, kwento ako nang kwento.

"After one week, kinausap ako ng foreman nila, sabi, 'When you came, nobody's working, always laughing, just eating.' So one week, pinauwi ako," Jobert quipped.

The comedian, however, is thankful to be part of the film that will screen in Philippine theaters on November 13. It will also be screened in Canada, the United States, the Middle East, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and more territories just days after its release in the Philippines.

Jobert ended his anecdotes with a quip on how it was for him returning to acting onscreen.

"Sobrang blessed po ako na dito na ako nakatira eh naisip na makasali ako and sobrang challenging kasi unang eksena ko po take 20," the comedian shared.

Apart from "Banana Split," Jobert also appeared in the shows "TodaMax" and "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

RELATED: LIST: 'Hello, Love, Again' to hold midnight screenings, gets worldwide release