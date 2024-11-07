^

Comedian Jobert Austria shares life in Canada, joins 'Hello, Love, Again'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 7, 2024 | 9:11am
Jobert Austria is now based in Canada
MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Jobert Austria still has that Pinoy humor that has won him fans here and, apparently, in his new home in Canada. 

The former "Banana Split" cast member joined the cast of "Hello, Love, Again" at its recent press conference last October held in ABS-CBN's Dolphy Theater. 

"Dito na rin kasi ako nagta-trabaho. Masaya 'yung character ko rito katulad nu'ng mga ginagawa ko, kasama ko pa si Joross, si Jhim," shared Jobert via video conference. 

He plays Lino, the uncle of Joross' character, Jhim, who was among the original cast members of the 2019 movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye." 

Just like the male protagonist Ethan, played by Alden, Jhim also tries his luck in Canada. Together with Ethan, they are seen working in a coffee shop where Ethan crosses paths with Joy (Kathryn), who appears distant from him and prefers to be called Marie, as seen in the upcoming movie's trailer. 

Jobert said that he consideres himself as an international worker since he has been working and staying in Canada, the setting for the sequel movie. 

"Nai-experience ko 'yung mga nai-experience ng mga international workers natin, 'yung mga kababayan natin, 'yung pagpapala ng snow, naranasan natin 'yan," he shared. 

Their director, Cathy Garcia-Sampana, urged presscon host MJ Felipe to ask Jobert about one of his past jobs. 

"[Nu'ng] bago ako rito, nag-apply ako, nag-trabaho rin akong construction worker, tapos siyempre puro Pilipno 'yung mga kasama ko. Nu'ng pumasok ako, ang sisipag nila eh kaso nu'ng nando'n na ako, kwento ako nang kwento.

"After one week, kinausap ako ng foreman nila, sabi, 'When you came, nobody's working, always laughing, just eating.' So one week, pinauwi ako," Jobert quipped. 

The comedian, however, is thankful to be part of the film that will screen in Philippine theaters on November 13. It will also be screened in Canada, the United States, the Middle East, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia and more territories just days after its release in the Philippines. 

Jobert ended his anecdotes with a quip on how it was for him returning to acting onscreen. 

"Sobrang blessed po ako na dito na ako nakatira eh naisip na makasali ako and sobrang challenging kasi unang eksena ko po take 20," the comedian shared. 

Apart from "Banana Split," Jobert also appeared in the shows "TodaMax" and "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano." 

RELATED: LIST: 'Hello, Love, Again' to hold midnight screenings, gets worldwide release

HELLO LOVE AGAIN

JOBERT AUSTRIA
Cesar Montano savors fatherhood and grandfatherhood joys to the max

Cesar Montano savors fatherhood and grandfatherhood joys to the max

By Dolly Anne Cavajal | 10 hours ago
Since I’m privy to BFF Buboy's life and the fatherhood struggles he endured, I am happy that all is well in his world...
How Ashley Ortega prepared for sensitive scenes as comfort woman in 'Pulang Araw'
play
Exclusive

How Ashley Ortega prepared for sensitive scenes as comfort woman in 'Pulang Araw'

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the Sparkle Artist, who channeled her favorite Angel, Behati Prinsloo, for the...
Dia Mate opens up about relationship with JK Labajo
play
Exclusive

Dia Mate opens up about relationship with JK Labajo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2024 Dia Mate opened up about her relationship with Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer...
Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras

Mavy Legaspi 'happy' for ex Kyline Alcantara, Kobe Paras

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor-host Mavy Legaspi has nothing but kind words for his ex-girlfriend Kyline Alcantara who is currently dating basketball...
Street Boys still 'solid' after 31 years

Street Boys still 'solid' after 31 years

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
The eleven guys who made up the original dance group, Street Boys, found it hard to believe that they are reuniting after...
BINI joins Ogie Alcasid for 2nd 'Ogieoke' concert

BINI joins Ogie Alcasid for 2nd 'Ogieoke' concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
P-pop girl group BINI leads the special guest lineup of singer-host Ogie Alcasid's second take on his "Ogieoke" concert.
Still alive: Billy Crawford falls victim to death hoax

Still alive: Billy Crawford falls victim to death hoax

By Kristofer Purnell | 18 hours ago
Host-dancer Billy Crawford is the latest Filipino celebrity to be the subject of a death hoax despite being alive and he...
Chelsea Manalo, Victoria Vincent Miss Universe 2024 headshots unveiled

Chelsea Manalo, Victoria Vincent Miss Universe 2024 headshots unveiled

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The headshot of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo is now up on the Miss Universe Instagram page, just over...
Denzel Washington reunites with 'master filmmaker' Ridley Scott for 'Gladiator 2' after 17 years

Denzel Washington reunites with 'master filmmaker' Ridley Scott for 'Gladiator 2' after 17 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington was full of praises for his "Gladiator II" director Ridley Scott, calling him a "no-nonsense...
