Kim Kardashian finishes Law after 6 years

Kim Kardashian attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020.

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-actress Kim Kardashian has officially finished a special law program after six years.

The 44-year-old Kardashian enrolled in a four-year Law Office Study Program but had to extend because of the pandemic and work commitments.

The reality television star celebrated her graduation in an intimate background ceremony attended by close friends and family, including sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

Jessica Jackson, an attorney who sponsored Kardashian's studies, recalled the actress' "fierce desire to fight for justice" upon entering the program.

"No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination and a mountain of case log books to read," Jackson said.

She added that Kardashian covered 5,184 hours of studying while raising her kids, running businesses, filming projects, and appearing in courtrooms.

In between photos and videos on Kardashian's Instagram stories was a picture of her father, the late Robert Kardashian, who was one of her inspirations to pursue Law.

Kardashian began an apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in 2018, and three years later passed the First-Year Law Student's Examination or "baby bar" after four attempts.

Last March, she took the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam, which will play a significant part in her becoming a licensed lawyer, leading up the need to pass the California Bar Exam.

She will soon be seen in the upcoming legal drama "All's Fair" by Ryan Murphy alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close.

