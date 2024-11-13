Review: Kathryn Bernardo will shock fans in 'Hello Love Again'

Kathryn Bernardo, Cathy Garcia-Sampana and Alden Richards during the red carpet premiere of "Hello Love Again" on Nov. 12, 2024 in SM Megamall

MANILA, Philippines — Blockbuster director Cathy Garcia-Sampana proved once again that doing a sequel from a blockbuster movie will not harm the first one if you are good enough to surpass the pioneer movie.

Cathy masterfully did justice to "Hello Love Goodbye," the once top blockbuster movie of all time after Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera's Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 entry "Rewind" surpassed it last December.

Fearless forecast: Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards will reclaim the throne with "Hello Love Again" after Cathy announced during the red carpet premiere that the most-anticipated movie will be shown in 500 cinemas nationwide and 400 cinemas abroad.

Alden showed that he is really a good actor as Ethan in the movie, while Kathryn is just being Kathryn, showing her proven acting chops.

Fans of the actress, however, will be shocked upon seeing her doing a specific scene for the first time in her career.

The movie is filled with "kilig" scenes that will make moviegoers scream their lungs out. It is also loaded with drama that will make them teary-eyed.

For humor, Joross Gamboa filled the movie with his one-liner "hugots." Ruby Rodriguez, Kuya Jobert, Valerie Concepcion and Jennica Garcia also added to the laugh trip.

KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde's "Palagi" and December Avenue and Moira's "Kung Di Rin Lang Ikaw" are the perfect soundtrack for the movie.

The movie also shows overseas Filipino workers' (OFWs') daily struggles juxtaposed against the beauty of Canada.

The film, however, used green screen in some scenes as some scenes showed a snowy Canada. They only filmed the movie a few months back, when it was still not winter.

In the end, moviegoers will realize that home is not a place; it's a person.

