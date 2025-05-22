^

Headlines

Sharper, faster, cleaner: What Marcos is demanding from Cabinet after shakeup

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 3:45pm
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (C) speaks as he meets with British Foreign Minister David Lammy (4th L) at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on March 8, 2025.
Ezra Acayan / AFP, pool

MANILA, Philippines — Following a shock call for his secretaries to resign, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wants cabinet officials who act quickly and are free from corruption.

The administration’s senatorial ticket in the 2025 midterm polls served as a harsh awakening for Marcos, signaling public dissatisfaction with his government’s direction. The slate secured only six out of twelve Senate seats—one of the poorest showings for an administration ticket in recent history, and the worst since the Arroyo era.

“The president emphasized that while many have served with dedication and professionalism, the evolving needs of the country require a renewed alignment, faster execution and a results-first mindset," Palace Press Office Clare Castro said.

Despite the spate of resignations that would follow, Castro said government services remain uninterrupted.  "Stability, continuity and meritocracy will guide the formation of his leadership team moving forward,” she added.

“With his bold reset, the Marcos administration signals a new face—sharper, faster and fully focused on the people’s most pressing needs,” Castro said.

Castro clarified that even after submitting their resignations, secretaries will continue performing their duties until they learn whether they will be retained or replaced.

“Perhaps this is the right time so they could show why they should remain in the position. But if the president sees that you do not deserve the position, you will be out,” Castro said in Filipino.

At the midpoint of his presidency, Marcos acknowledged that it may be time to take a tougher approach with his officials. The 2025 midterm polls are widely regarded as a referendum on an administration’s effectiveness and public approval.

