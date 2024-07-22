Marian Rivera, Heart Evangelista reunite anew at GMA Gala 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso stars Marian Rivera and Heart Evangelista were reunited again at the recent GMA Gala held in the Grand Ballroom of Manila Marriott Hotel last Saturday.

Marian and Heart were spotted posing for photos as seen on makeup artist Memay Francisco's Instagram story, which Heart reposted.

In Heart's IG reel, she was see accompanied by her husband Chiz Escudero at the gala. The video also shows her greeting Marian and Dingdong Dantes.

"Tonight we celebrate LOVE," she captioned the post.

This is the first time Heart and Marian reunited after they saw each other during the 84th birthday celebration of GMA executive Atty. Felipe Gozon in December 2023.

In an interview last November, Heart said that they are now okay with each other.

"It's really the people around us that make things bad... Okay kaming dalawa as individuals," Heart said. "I really appreciate her. She has a very strong character. I really appreciate her kindness and her heart."

