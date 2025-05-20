Barbie Forteza, David Licauco want to get closer to each other

MANILA, Philippines — The BarDa love team had several projects in the past few years, but Barbie Forteza and David Licauco believe there are still things to know about each other.

Barbie and David first appeared together in "Heartful Cafe," but it wasn't until "Maria Clara at Ibarra" did BarDa really take off.

Since then, the love team has starred in the "Maging Sino Ka Man" remake, "That Kind of Love" for its big screen debut, "Pulang Araw" on Netflix, and numerous brand endorsements.

At one brand event held in Makati last May 17, Philstar.com asked Barbie and David if it was still possible for them to still get any closer.

"Feeling ko naman, marami pa akong kailangan malaman at matutunan tungkol kay David," Barbie began, noting how happy she was to still have collaborations with David four years since "Heartful Cafe."

David reciprocated Barbie's response, adding he really knows the actress after spending a lot of time together.

"Gusto ko rin makilala ka pa ng closer," David ended with a tease.

