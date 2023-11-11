^

Heart Evangelista on Marian Rivera: 'Real queens support each other'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
November 11, 2023 | 11:56am
MANILA, Philippines — Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista spoke kind words about her fellow actress Marian Rivera, closing the chapter of the years-long rumored feud between the two.

Their fans noticed that they've begun following each other on Instagram, even exchanging comments on one of Heart's posts.

In an interview with several members of the media including Philstar.com at an 11.11 sale launch of a fashion retailer, Heart was asked about her recent exchange with Marian.

Heart shared that Marian is a colleague of her sister who have been in touch for a while, and that she and Marian have several mutual friends.

"Hindi lang ako nagpapa-interview because I don't want [it to be seen as] publicity. Something like that should be from the heart," Heart continued. "Marian, we've always liked each other, and it's a true testament that queens should always support each other... Real queens support each other."

She explained that her situation with Marian has never been in troubling doubt, pointing to outside forces as to why a so-called rift emerged.

"It's really the people around us that make things bad.... Okay kaming dalawa as individuals," Heart said. "I really appreciate her. She has a very strong character. I really appreciate her kindness and her heart."

Heart also said that the recent events are something people can apply in their own lives as someone who does not want any rivalries, "'Yung mga away natin sa ibang tao [na] nakakasalungat sa buhay natin, sometimes the person isn't our real enemy."

Heart is not sure if she will have a chance to work with Marian again anytime soon. They last appeared together in the 2011 comedy film "Temptation Island" with Rufa Mae Quinto, Lovi Poe and Solenn Heussaff. 

"What's important is in the real world, we're okay," she ended. — with reports from Jan Milo Severo

